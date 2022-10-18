Kati Bihu 2022: Date, significance, wishes, greetings and messages; find out all about this harvest festival

Kati Bihu 2022: The people of Assam are celebrating the auspicious harvest festival of Kati Bihu today. It is marked annually on the first day of the Kati month in the Assamese calendar and usually falls during mid-October. This year, it is on Tuesday, October 18. The festival, also known as Kongali Bihu, marks a crucial phase of the year for every farmer's family in Assam - the fresh start of the harvest season and the relocation time of rice saplings. It is rooted in the rural households' deep ethos related to crops and their yield. It honours the service and penance of the people as they hope for a better future. Though Kati Bihu is celebrated with much pomp across Assam, each tribe has their own interpretation and rituals. Generally, people light lamps outside their homes and create pathways with bamboo to welcome their ancestors. People also worship the Goddess Lakshmi and Tulsi plant for a good harvest.

On this auspicious occasion of Kati Bihu, here are some wishes, greetings and messages you can send to your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms. Check below:

Kati Bihu Wishes, Greetings, Messages:

As we light the lamps outside our homes, here's praying that your life is also lit up with new dreams and achievements. Happy Kati Bihu.

May the auspicious occasion of Kati Bihu herald a good harvest and prosperity in your family. Happy Kati Bihu to everyone.

I hope for prosperity to fill up the farmers' fields and your homes this time of the year. Wishing you an auspicious Kati Bihu.

Let's welcome this new harvest season with warmth and prayers! Happy Kati Bihu, everyone.

Let's strengthen our hopes on this Kati Bihu festival and move forward in life with an optimistic frame of mind. I wish you the best in your future. Happy Kati Bihu.

I hope this Kati Bihu brings you and your family cheer, prosperity and peace. Wishing you a Happy Kati Bihu.

Let's pray to gain enough strength to accept all the highs and lows of life with equal sentiments. Happy Kati Bihu, everyone.

Here's hoping the new harvest season ushers in joy and prosperity in your life. A very happy Kati Bihu to you.

On the occasion of Kati Bihu, I pray for everyone's growth and prosperity. Enjoy the day.

On the auspicious occasion of Kati Bihu, here's wishing you a bright future full of love and luck. May all your dreams come true.