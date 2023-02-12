Kiss Day 2023: Different types of kisses and their meanings

Kiss Day 2023: The special week of the year is here. One of the most-awaited weeks of the year – valentine's Week is celebrated from February 7 to February 14. Valentine’s Week starts with Rose Day and ends with valentine’s Day. This is the time of the year when people express their love to the person they admire, couples spend time together and make every day special for each other. People who are single celebrate this week with their near and dear ones. The week comprises of Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine’s Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiss Day is celebrated a day before Valentine’s Day – on February 13. On this day, couples share a kiss. This day is not just meant for people in relationships. People who are single should also express the love they have towards their family members by giving them a kiss. A kiss is an expression of love, care, affection and admiration. A kiss can say a lot without saying anything at all. We have curated a list of kisses and their meanings here:

ALSO READ: Valentine's Week List 2023: Rose Day to Kiss Day; significance and more inside

On the cheek: Affection and intimacy is determined by a kiss on the cheek. Usually when we meet and greet people with whom we are very close, we greet them with a peck on the cheek.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Forehead kiss: This shows a sense of security and admiration. A forehead kiss is a silent way of saying that the person is safe here.

On the hands: This is a sign of an interest of starting a relationship. This also is done in many cultures as a sign of showing respect and admiration.

French kiss: This is a form of intense and passionate kiss which is usually shared by people who are deeply attracted or deeply in love with each other.

Ear lobe kiss: This is a form of kiss which is used to arouse the other person. This is a sensuous form of kiss.

Neck kiss: This type of kiss usually communicates sexual intentions, and are shared by people who are deeply passionate about each other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nose kiss: One of the cutest forms of kisses, this is shared by people who are in love, and are crazy about each other.