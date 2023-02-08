Chocolate Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day of love

Chocolate Day 2023: The most-awaited week of the year is here. Every year, Valentine’s Week is celebrated in the second week of February with a lot of grandeur and pomp all across the world. This week is dedicated to love, the power of love and urges people to express their emotions to the ones they love. People who are in relationships, spend the week with their partners. People who have crush on someone, choose this time of the year to express their feelings to them. And people, who are single, spend the week with their near and dear ones. Valentine's Week is celebrated from February 7 to February 14. The week starts with Rose Day and ends with Valentine’s Day.

The third day of this week is celebrated as Chocolate Day. Valentine’s Week comprises of Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day. As we gear up to celebrate Chocolate Day, here’s all that you need to know:

ALSO READ: Happy Chocolate Day 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with your lover

Date:

Observed worldwide on February 9, Chocolate Day is the third day of the Valentine’s Week. On this day, people gift their loved ones with chocolate and spend the day together, relishing on several lip-smacking dishes made of chocolate.

History:

What started as a bitter beverage, soon converted into a delectable savoury – Chocolate. Chocolate Day is the only day which is related to the tastebuds, in the entire Valentine’s Week. It is believed that chocolates have a huge impact on making a person happy. Cocoa beans, one of the primary ingredients of chocolate, is known for its benefits as well.

Significance:

This day is spent by gifting chocolates to each other. Chocolates are known for being loved worldwide, irrespective of age and gender. Hence, this is the gift that can make anyone happy. If you are looking for a gift idea for your beloved, we suggest a bar of chocolate of their favourite flavour.