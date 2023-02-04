Valentine's Day 2023: 5 unique ways to celebrate Valentine's Day for singles

Valentine's Day 2023: The month of love is here. Valentine’s Week is almost around the corner and we cannot keep calm already. The days of love are meant for everyone. While couples celebrate this week by pampering each other to bits, showering each other with gifts and appreciations, Valetine’s Day is not just confined to people in relationships. It also bears the love for family, friends, and most importantly, the kind of love that we have for ourselves. Valentine's Day celebrates love of all kinds and bring the near and dear ones together to celebrate each other’s presence and their admiration for one another. This beautiful week is nearing and we are already onto making our itinerary for the week.

While Valentine’s Day bears the reputation of being a day only meant for couples, there is no rule for singles to not celebrate the day. In fact, we say, this is the time to rediscover ourselves and express the love we have for the ones in our lives – from family to friends. In case you are wondering how to celebrate the day, we have got your back. Here are five ways:

Solo trip: A solo trip never goes wrong, especially the kinds where you discover yourself and find your true north. A solo trip, in the Valentine’s week can help you find love your yourself all over again, and the joy of getting back on the road. After all, a bit of self-love goes a long way.

Road trip: In case you are wondering how to break the routine and get back to loving journey, get your friends together in a car, put on your favourite playlist and get moving to your favourite destination.

Take yourself out on a date: You can start the day with a cup of freshly brewed coffee, then hit the spa for a day of self-pampering, and round off the day with a movie and a platter of your choice in your favourite restaurant.

House party: Get your friends and family together and host a themed house party. Cook the dishes of your and your guests’ choice and relish them together with gossip, laughter and conversations on the dinner table.

Picnic: A picnic by a lake in a park with the backdrop of picturesque locations, and your loved ones beside can never go wrong. Pack the lunch and spend the day with your dear ones.