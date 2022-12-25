Lisa Haydon’s Christmas wish came gift-wrapped with a family postcard

Christmas is here. The festive season started with the preparations of Christmas and the countdown following. People started shopping for new clothes, decorating their homes and baking Christmas-special cakes and cookies for their families and friends. The birth anniversary of Jesus Christ is observed on this day, when people visit the churches, and deck up in new clothes, it is also the festival of prosperity and happiness. People become homebound to spend the day with their near and dear ones. The warm smell of oven baked cakes and cookies fill the air. Children also wait for Santa Claus to come on a sleigh to give them gifts. Christmas is celebrated every year all across the world on December 25.

A day before Christmas is celebrated as Christmas Eve. The festivities of Christmas have made its way into the homes and hearts of the Bollywood celebrities as well. Instagram is replete with warm Christmas wishes from the celebrities for their fans, friends and families. While some are basking in Christmas glow and spending the day partying with friends, some are also sharing snippets from their personal diaries of spending the day at home with their families close and love closer. Lisa Haydon shared a warm Christmas wish on behalf of her family for her fans on Instagram. With a family picture, Lisa wrote a warm wish. Lisa’s travel diaries on Instagram are droolworthy and envy-inducing for us at all times. The actor keeps traveling and living it up in stunning and exotic locations throughout the year.

The family postcard that Lisa shared is from one of the vacations. In the picture, Lisa can be seen posing and smiling with all her heart with her family close to her. Dressed in a short bright blue summer dress, Lisa can be seen holding her daughter. Her husband Dino Lalvani can be seen posing beside her, with her their son and daughter posing beside them. “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. Luke 2:11. Merry Christmas to you all,” read Lisa’s post.

Lisa, known for her performances in films such as Aisha and Queen, got married to Dino Lalvani in 2016. They welcomed their son and daughter in 2017 and 2020. They recently welcomed their third child in 2021.