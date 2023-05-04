Lunar Eclipse 2023 on May 5: Indian cities that will witness Chandra Grahan, city-wise timing of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

The first Lunar Eclipse of 2023 falls on May 5, and it will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. People in India will be able to witness this celestial phenomenon. A Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Lunar face. Meanwhile, a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Moon passes into the lighter outer region of the Earth's shadow, called the Penumbra. It is an area where the Earth appears to cover part of the Sun's disk but not all of it. This means when the Moon is within the Penumbra, it receives less light from the Sun and is dimmed but still remains somewhat illuminated. A Penumbral Lunar Eclipse is difficult to observe due to the subtle dimming effect. Sometimes it is only visible in carefully-controlled photographs or by people with acute eyesight. If the weather conditions remain favourable, find out the Indian cities which will be able to witness the first Chandra Grahan of 2023.

Indian cities that will witness Chandra Grahan:

Regions that will witness the Penumbral Eclipse are Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica, and most of Europe. All the cities in India will be able to witness the celestial phenomenon, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Pune, Surat, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Ooty, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Varanasi, Mathura, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, and more parts.

City-Wise Timings of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse:

Find out the Lunar Eclipse timing in some of the major cities in India below, according to Timeanddate.com. Note: The Maximum Eclipse - when the Moon is closest to the centre of the shadow - will occur at 10:52 pm on May 5.

New Delhi: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Mumbai: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Gurugram: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Hyderabad: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Bengaluru: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Chennai: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Kolkata: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Bhopal: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Chandigarh: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Patna: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Ahmedabad: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Visakhapatnam: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Guwahati: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Ranchi: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Imphal: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Itanagar: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)