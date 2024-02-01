Magh Kalashtami 2024: It is the festive time of the year. Every year, Magh Kalashtami is observed with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Observed by the devotees of Lord Shiva, Magh Kalashtami holds immense significance and is observed with a lot of dedication and devotion. Kalashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of every month. This year, Magh Kalashtami will be celebrated to worship Kaal Bhairav – the form of Lord Shiva. Magh Kalashtami 2024: Date, rituals, significance and all you want to know(Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to know about the festival:

Date:

This year, Magh Kalashtami will be celebrated on February 2. The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 4:02 PM on February 2 and will end at 5:20 PM on February 3.

Rituals:

Devotees keep fast on this day to offer their prayers to Kaal Bhairav. It is believed that worshipping Kaal Bhairav with utmost devotion and dedication can remove all kinds of fears and challenges. Regularly worshipping the Lord can pave the path for success and prosperity.

Significance:

Lord Shiva has three forms – Kaal Bhairav, Batuk Bhairav and Ruru Bhairav. Kaal Bhairav is considered the God of Tantra-mantra. It is believed that by worshipping Kaal Bhairav, one can avoid the risk of untimely death and the ill effects of Saturn and Rahu. All the obstacles that we have on the way, often created by our enemies or by the planetary defects in the horoscope can be cured by worshipping Kaal Bhairav on the auspicious day of Magh Kalashtami. Devotees keep fast on this day since morning to seek the blessings of the lord to achieve all that they desire for themselves.

Mantra:

To seek the blessings of Kaal Bhairav, devotees chant this mantra with devotion – Om Kalabhairavaya Namah. They should also recite Kalabhairavashtak.