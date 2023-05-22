Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: The auspicious day is here. Every year, the birth anniversary of revered King Maharana Pratap is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. Observed mostly in Rajasthan, Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebrates the valour and bravery of one of the greatest kings that ruled India. Maharana Pratap is a symbol of bravery, courage and dedication. For the freedom of his people and for protecting his kingdom, Maharana Pratap fought a lot of battles and sustained injuries, while earning the respect and admiration of his people. As we celebrate the special day, here is all that you need to know about Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Date:

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance(HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the outdated Julian calendar, Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540. However, Gregorian calendar that replaced the Julian calendar, celebrated Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary on May 19. In the present times, the Hindu calendar is followed for marking the date of Maharana Pratap Jayanti. This year, according to Drik Panchang, Maharana Pratap Jayanti falls on May 22. The Tritiya Tithi began at 22:09PM on May 21, and will end at 23:18PM on May 22.

History:

Maharana Pratap was born to Maharana Udai Singh II, the reigning king of the kingdom of Mewar, Rajasthan. After the demise of the father, Maharana Pratap ascended the throne, being the crown prince. Maharana Pratap fought a lot of battles in his early years, and even instigated the first war of independence on the country. In the Battle of Haldighati, Maharana Pratap fought alongside Emperor Akbar. In January, 1597, Maharana Pratap sustained a lot of injuries following a hunting accident, and succumbed to his wounds on January 29, same year.

Significance:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Known for his valour and bravery, Maharana Pratap is worshipped by numerous royal families of Rajasthan. Maharana Pratap hailed from the Sisodiya clan of Rajputs and dedicated his entire life for his nation, his people and his kingdom.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON