Makar Sankranti 2022: Inside Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar's celebrations at home

Makar Sankranti was celebrated all over the country with a lot of grandeur and pomp. The festival, which marks sun's entry to Capricorn from Sagittarius, is celebrated with a whole lot of food, puja to the sun god, and togetherness. Makar Sankranti, known by many names in many states, is the first festival of the year, which celebrates harvest and the welcoming of prosperity into the homes.

The festivities also made their way into the homes of the celebrities of the tinsel town. While some conducted a puja at home dedicated to the sun god, some also indulged into sweets such as pithe puli and tilgul. From spending time with family to writing warm wishes for their fans on Instagram, celebrities marked Makar Sankranti with a lot of colours, food and lights.

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar also celebrated Makar Sankranti in their own way. The couple posed for pretty pictures together in their traditional attires and wrote a warm wish for their fans. Milind decked up in a blue kurta, a soft ochre vest and a gorgeous blue and silver stole as he posed for the pictures. Ankita Konwar, who celebrated Magh Bihu on the same day, chose to go traditional in a beautiful Mekhala Sador. The duo also posed for a mushy selfie together and made our Makar Sankranti better. With the pictures, Milind wrote that he is celebrating the festival in the forest, which he calls his home. "Happy Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti to the world! The blue stole was a gift from my mother-in-law and the vest was made by my sister-in-law. The forest is our home," he added.

Milind also wrote a warm wish dedicated only to Ankita where he wishes her a whole lot of love, laughter and happiness – it is setting major couple goals for us. "Ankita Konwar, wishing you happiness and laughter and love always," he wrapped his post.