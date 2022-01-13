Makar Sankranti 2022: Wishes, messages to send to your loved ones

Makar Sankranti 2022: Makar Sankranti is almost here. The festival dedicated to the sun god is celebrated all over the country with a lot of pomp and grandeur. Throughout the country and through various traditions and cultures, Makar Sankranti brings everyone at home to celebrate the day together with worship, food and a lot of good wishes.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated to observe sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn. The day starts with a dip in the holy waters of Ganges and then food and sweets are offered to the sun god and worshipped. Khichdi forms an important part of Makar Sankranti celebrations at home as well. It is prepared with utmost devotion and offered to the god. It is then consumed by everyone in the family as prasad.

Makar Sankranti brings with itself a lot of hope, wishes and the promise of prosperity. On this auspicious occasion, we have curated a few of the wishes and messages that you can send to your loved ones to let them know that you are thinking of them.

Let Makar Sankranti take away all the pain and usher you with blessings and the hope of a better tomorrow. Happy Makar Sankranti.

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, sending you lots of luck, good thoughts and love. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti 2022: Makar Sankranti is almost here. The festival dedicated to the sun god is celebrated all over the country with a lot of pomp and grandeur. Throughout the country and through various traditions and cultures, Makar Sankranti brings everyone at home to celebrate the day together with worship, food and a lot of good wishes.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated to observe sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn. The day starts with a dip in the holy waters of Ganges and then food and sweets are offered to the sun god and worshipped. Khichdi forms an important part of Makar Sankranti celebrations at home as well. It is prepared with utmost devotion and offered to the god. It is then consumed by everyone in the family as prasad.

Makar Sankranti brings with itself a lot of hope, wishes and the promise of prosperity. On this auspicious occasion, we have curated a few of the wishes and messages that you can send to your loved ones to let them know that you are thinking of them.

Let Makar Sankranti take away all the pain and usher you with blessings and the hope of a better tomorrow. Happy Makar Sankranti.

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, sending you lots of luck, good thoughts and love.|#+|

Let your home always be filled with the glow and blessings of the sun god. Happy Makar sankranti.

Happy Makar Sankranti.

This Makar Sankranti, let's pray to be with each other through thick and thin, bounded by love and togetherness.

Let this Makar Sankranti, sadness leave and prosperity stay forever in your homes. Happy Makar Sankranti.

As the sun rises on Makar Sankranti, I pray that it brings with itself the glow to dim all the darkness in your life.

The skies are filled with kites, the faces are filled with smiles, the hearts are filled with happiness – Makar Sankranti is here! Happy Makar Sankranti.

In these trying times, let the sun god usher on you the dawn of a brighter tomorrow. Happy makar Sankranti.

With the first festival of the year, may the world become a better place for us to live and rejoice. Happy Makar Sankranti. Happy Makar Sankranti.

At the end of thick darkness, the sun god will be the soft amber glow of hope. Happy Makar Sankranti.

With good harvest, comes great prosperity. Let this Makar Sankranti be the new dawn of all our lives. Happy Makar Sankranti.

With sweets, khichdi, and a lot of happiness, let this Makar Sankranti fill your life with prosperity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON