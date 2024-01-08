close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Makar Sankranti 2024 date and time: Is Makar Sankranti on January 14 and January 15? Check correct date, significance

Makar Sankranti 2024 date and time: Is Makar Sankranti on January 14 and January 15? Check correct date, significance

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jan 08, 2024 08:09 PM IST

Makar Sankranti 2024: From the correct date to the celebrations, here's all that you need to know about this auspicious day.

Makar Sankranti 2024: One of the most special days of the year is here. Every year, Makar Sankranti is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Celebrated as the harvest festival, this is that time of the year when people get together and make special dishes, fly kites, engage in charity and worship the Sun God. Celebrated in different names throughout India, Makar Sankranti celebrates the sun's transition from the zodiac of Sagittarius to Capricorn. Capricorn is also known as Makara Rashi – hence, Makar Sankranti gets its name from the zodiac.

Makar Sankranti 2024 date and time: Is Makar Sankranti on January 14 and January 15? Check correct date, significance(Unsplash)
Makar Sankranti 2024 date and time: Is Makar Sankranti on January 14 and January 15? Check correct date, significance(Unsplash)

Every year, Makar Sankranti is celebrated with a social festival – with fairs, colourful decorations, music, dance, bonfire and feats. As we gear up to celebrate Makar Sankranti for this year, here are a few things that we must know.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ALSO READ: Makar Sankranti 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration of the Hindu festival

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Is it on January 14 or January 15?

Usually, Makar Sankranti falls on January 14 every year. However, in leap years, Makar Sankranti falls on January 15. This year, the festival will be celebrated on January 15. According to Drik Panchang, the Punya Kala will start from 7:15 AM and will end at 17:46 PM. The Maha Punya Kala will start at 7:15AM and will end at 9AM on January 15.

Significance:

According to Hindu mythology, the deity Sankranti killed a demon called Sankarasur on the following day of Makar Sankranti. However, it is believed that if someone dies on the day of Makar Sankranti, they go directly to heaven. As the sun makes the transition to another zodiac on Makar Sankranti. It marks the end of the winter season with the sun's northward journey. This also marks the start of longer days in India. Worshipping livestock and preparing sweets with sesame seeds are some of the traditions of the auspicious day. Farmers pray to the Sun God for good crop on Makar Sankranti.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out