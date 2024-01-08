Makar Sankranti 2024: One of the most special days of the year is here. Every year, Makar Sankranti is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Celebrated as the harvest festival, this is that time of the year when people get together and make special dishes, fly kites, engage in charity and worship the Sun God. Celebrated in different names throughout India, Makar Sankranti celebrates the sun's transition from the zodiac of Sagittarius to Capricorn. Capricorn is also known as Makara Rashi – hence, Makar Sankranti gets its name from the zodiac. Makar Sankranti 2024 date and time: Is Makar Sankranti on January 14 and January 15? Check correct date, significance(Unsplash)

Every year, Makar Sankranti is celebrated with a social festival – with fairs, colourful decorations, music, dance, bonfire and feats. As we gear up to celebrate Makar Sankranti for this year, here are a few things that we must know.

Is it on January 14 or January 15?

Usually, Makar Sankranti falls on January 14 every year. However, in leap years, Makar Sankranti falls on January 15. This year, the festival will be celebrated on January 15. According to Drik Panchang, the Punya Kala will start from 7:15 AM and will end at 17:46 PM. The Maha Punya Kala will start at 7:15AM and will end at 9AM on January 15.

Significance:

According to Hindu mythology, the deity Sankranti killed a demon called Sankarasur on the following day of Makar Sankranti. However, it is believed that if someone dies on the day of Makar Sankranti, they go directly to heaven. As the sun makes the transition to another zodiac on Makar Sankranti. It marks the end of the winter season with the sun's northward journey. This also marks the start of longer days in India. Worshipping livestock and preparing sweets with sesame seeds are some of the traditions of the auspicious day. Farmers pray to the Sun God for good crop on Makar Sankranti.