Mehndi designs for Eid-ul-Adha 2021: Latest trendy henna art, DIY Arabic pattern

It is that time of the year when Muslims across the world are whitewashing their house, preparing desserts in advance, fetching new clothes from the tailors and men are buying ittar fragrance while women and girls are flocking henna artists to apply mehndi on their hands ahead of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid. Muslims’ second most important festival, Eid-al-Adha falls on the tenth day of the sacred month of Zul Hijjah or Dhu al-Hijjah in Islamic calendar.

While the Day of Arafah i.e. the ninth day of Dhu al-Hijjah is considered as the most important day by Muslims as it is the day of repentance, the next day is celebrated as Eid-ul-Adha to commemorate the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim to God. Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, Bakra Eid will be celebrated in India on July 21, 2021.

Here are some latest beautiful and trendy mehndi designs ahead of Eid-ul-Adha to apply on full hands or just a bel from these bracelet henna art, 5-minutes Arabic patterns, floral diagonal designs and easy but stunning DIY styles.

The celebrations of Eid-ul-Adha namaz are marked by Muslims offering Bakra Eid namaz at a mosque, after the sun has completely risen and just before it enters the Zuhr time (midday prayer time). This is followed by a sermon or khutbah by the Imam and moves on to a lavish feast of mostly mutton dishes and traditional desserts with family, neighbours and friends, giving charity and distributing meat to the poor.

