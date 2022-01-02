Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's New Year resolution is 'just be you in 2022': Check it out here

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is entering 2022 determined to not let anyone dim her shine and her New Year's resolution proves the same. The 21-year-old model took to Instagram to share a video and pictures of herself from a photoshoot. She also revealed her plans for the new year in the same post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harnaaz posted an Instagram reel on her official page with Alessia Cara's song, Scars To Your Beautiful. She captioned the clip with a lyric from the song and motivated her followers to be their true selves in the new year. "You should know you're beautiful just the way you are - in 2022 just be you," Harnaaz wrote. She also asked her followers to share their New Year resolution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Miss Universe winner walked around a scenic resort as the camera followed her and struck glam poses in the video. She also posted several pictures from the same shoot on her handle with the caption, "Stepping into 2022, let the journey begin."

ALSO READ | Harnaaz Sandhu enters 2022 with throwback video of Miss Universe 2021 win

The photoshoot shows Harnaaz dressed in a lavender coloured organza blouse and shorts set. The top featured long sheer sleeves with gathered cuffs, ruffled attachments on the shoulder, a Victorian-inspired high neckline with bow tie, and floral embroidery on the front.

Harnaaz wore the blouse with a pair of matching lavender shorts featuring an airy fit and floral cut-out embroidery done all over. She teamed the ensemble with gold strappy peep-toe stilettos, rings, and shiny silver earrings.

Harnaaz Sandhu in a lavender blouse and shorts set.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Centre-parted open locks styled in soft waves, French-manicured nails, glossy nude lip shade, smoky pink-hued eye shadow, blushed cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, glowing skin, and sharp contour rounded off the glam picks.

Earlier, Harnaaz had ended 2021 by celebrating her Miss Universe 2021 journey. She took to Instagram to share a compilation video of her Miss Diva Miss Universe India 2021 and Miss Universe 2021 win.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harnaaz Sandhu became the 70th Miss Universe 2021 in December last year. She is the third Indian woman to win the crown.