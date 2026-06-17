Muharram 2026 date: When is Muharram starting in India, Saudi Arabia? Know history, significance and Ashura date
Muharram 2026: Muharram, one of Islam's holiest months, has begun. Learn about its significance, observances and Ashura 2026 dates.
Muharram 2026: Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is regarded as one of the four sacred months in Islam. The beginning of the month is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which means its dates can vary across countries.
This year, countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman and Qatar marked the start of Muharram on June 16, 2026. In India and several South Asian countries, the new Islamic year begins on June 17, 2026, following local moon-sighting announcements. (Also read: Eid ul-Adha Mubarak 2026 wishes: 150+ messages, quotes, images, status to mark Bakrid with your loved ones )
Muharram 2026 significance
Muharram holds profound spiritual and historical significance for Muslims around the world. The first ten days of the month are particularly important, especially for Shia Muslims, who observe a period of mourning to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad and son of Hazrat Ali.
Imam Hussein was martyred in the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in 680 CE. His sacrifice is remembered as a symbol of courage, justice and resistance against oppression. Throughout Muharram, many believers attend majlis (religious gatherings), where the events of Karbala are recounted and reflected upon.{{/usCountry}}
Imam Hussein was martyred in the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in 680 CE. His sacrifice is remembered as a symbol of courage, justice and resistance against oppression. Throughout Muharram, many believers attend majlis (religious gatherings), where the events of Karbala are recounted and reflected upon.{{/usCountry}}
The month is also referred to in Islamic traditions as the ‘month of Allah’. As the first month of the Islamic calendar, it marks the beginning of the Hijri year, which commemorates the migration (Hijrah) of Prophet Muhammad and his followers from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE.{{/usCountry}}
The month is also referred to in Islamic traditions as the ‘month of Allah’. As the first month of the Islamic calendar, it marks the beginning of the Hijri year, which commemorates the migration (Hijrah) of Prophet Muhammad and his followers from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE.{{/usCountry}}
While mourning rituals are especially significant among Shia communities, Sunni Muslims also observe Muharram through prayers, charitable acts and voluntary fasting, particularly on the day of Ashura. Across the Muslim world, the month is regarded as a time for devotion, reflection, remembrance and spiritual renewal.
When is Youm-e-Ashura in 2026
Youm-e-Ashura, observed on the 10th day of Muharram, is one of the most significant dates in the Islamic calendar.
In Saudi Arabia, the UAE and several other Arab countries, Ashura is expected to be observed on June 25, 2026. In India, Ashura is likely to fall on June 26, 2026, according to the government holiday calendar, although the final date remains subject to official moon-sighting confirmations.
How is Ashura observed
Ashura is observed in different ways across Muslim communities. Many Muslims choose to fast on this day as an act of worship and gratitude to Allah. Special prayers, charitable activities and religious gatherings are also held.
For Shia Muslims, Ashura is a solemn day of mourning dedicated to remembering Imam Hussein’s sacrifice at Karbala. Processions, recitations and gatherings are organised to honour his legacy and reflect on the values he stood for.
Muharram is therefore not celebrated as a festival but observed as a sacred period of remembrance, faith and spiritual reflection.
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