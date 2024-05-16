National Endangered Species Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

National Endangered Species Day 2024: With time, we have lost a lot of species from this planet. Human activities have been one of the pressing issues that have led to the extinction of many species. Many species are endangered already. It is our responsibility to save those species and ensure that they have a healthy habitat to thrive in. Every time a species becomes extinct from the planet, the balance of nature gets disrupted. It is important to understand the importance of each species and create a healthy habitat for them. Every year, National Endangered Species Day is observed to create awareness about the consequences of human activities and what we can do to save endangered species. This year, National Endangered Species Day will be celebrated on May 17. (Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, National Endangered Species Day is observed on the third Friday of the month of May. This year, National Endangered Species Day will be celebrated on May 17.

History:

In the year 2006, David Robinson and the Endangered Species Coalition established National Endangered Species Day to be celebrated every year to urge people to contribute to the safety and protection of endangered species. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, forty percent of animals, insects and plants on this planet are at risk of extinction.

Significance:

The theme for this year's National Endangered Species Day is - Celebrate Saving Species. "On Endangered Species Day 2024, wildlife refuges, gardens, schools, libraries, museums, community groups, nonprofits, and individuals will hold special programs or events. People around the world participate in these activities and others," wrote Endangered Species Coalition on their official website. This day is a call for action to reduce the reckless human actions that harm species, and instead be more mindful and contribute to the wellbeing of nature and of the endangered species.