National Twins Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day

National Twins Day 2023: Twins are a marvel for the one. One of a kind miracle, be it fraternal or identical, twins have a bond stronger than anything else in the world. It is said that twins start to socialise within themselves while being inside their mother's womb together. Their bond starts to grow from there and afterwards, it grows stronger with time as they navigate through life. Often called two peas in a pod, twins are special for more reasons than one. Sometimes twins may have the same personalities and looks as well. But nevertheless, their bond is extremely strong.

Every year, national Twins Day is celebrated to honour the bond that they share and dedicate a day just to them. As we celebrate National twins Day for this year, here are a few important facts to know:

Date:

This year, National Twins Day will be celebrated from August 5 to August 7. The day was supposed to be celebrated on the first Saturday of August – however, people turned it into a weekend of celebrations to respect everything that’s double.

History:

It is said that once a pair of twins named Moses and Aaron Wilcox donated six acres of land to a town in Ohio called Millersville. However, they had only one demand – to rename the town as Twinsburg. The people of the town did exactly that and in 1976, they hosted their twin-themed festival – first of a kind. According to Guinness Book of World Records, the festival was the largest gathering of twins in the world – this festival inspired National Twins Day to be celebrated.

Significance:

Twins are one of a kind and are meant to be celebrated. Their bond and connection are something to learn from every day. From having their own language to starting a bond right inside the mother's womb, twins are special for many reasons. On this day, twins are celebrated for being who they are. The best way to celebrate National Twins Day is by hosting a twin-themed party, watching a marathon of shows that feature twins or simply calling the twins you know home and having a grand feast.

