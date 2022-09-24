Navratri 2022: Benefits of fasting

Navratri 2022: Navratri is the celebration of the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness. The festival, celebrated in many names across the country, is also one of the largest festivals. Referred to as Durga Puja in East India and Navratri in North, West and South India, Navratri brings with itself a whole lot of positivity and happiness. People become homebound during this time to celebrate the festival with their friends and family. The streets deck up in colours and lights, people gift their near and dear ones with new clothes, and bask in the festivities together. Navratri and Durga Puja special food items are prepared at homes and relished with everyone.

One of the main rituals of Navratri and Durga Puja is when people keep fast in the morning to offer their puja to goddess Shakti and goddess Durga. Navratri, translating to nine nights, is the worship of goddess Shakti. Women keep fast through the day to seek the blessings of the goddess for their family. During Durga Puja, Maha Astami is known as the most auspicious day to offer the anjali to the goddess. Men and women keep fast from the morning and visit the temple in new clothes to offer their puja to goddess Durga and her four children – goddess Lakshmi, goddess Saraswati, lord Ganesha and lord Kartik.

Fasting brings with itself a lot of health benefits. Let's have a look at it:

Introspection: Navratri is also the time to relax, take a break and be thankful of the people and the happiness that surrounds us. Fasting helps in relaxing the body and reducing the restlessness of the mind.

Cleanses the body: Fasting rekindles the fire within the body to digest. This further helps in removing the toxins of the body and cleansing the body. It also helps in reducing dullness and lethargy in the body.

Meditation: As the restlessness of the mind decreases with fasting, it gets easier to concentrate in meditation and calm the body.

Fruits, veggies: However, it is important to keep including fresh fruits and vegetables in the diet, so as not to fall sick while fasting.

