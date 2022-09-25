Navratri 2022 Day 1: Who is Maa Shailputri? Know all about significance, puja vidhi, timing, samagri, and mantra

During the festival of Navratri, Hindus worship Maa Durga or Shakti and her nine avatars - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Each day of the festival is dedicated to each Goddess. On the first day of the nine-day festival, Maa Shailputri, known to be a form of Parvati and a reincarnation of Sati, is worshipped by people. Her name is formed with two words Shail (mountain) + Putri (daughter), meaning daughter of the mountains.

Who is Maa Shailputri?

After Goddess Sati's self-immolation, Goddess Parvati took birth as Lord Himalaya's daughter and was known as Maa Shailputri (Hemavati or Parvati). Maa Shailputri has two hands - she carries Trishul in the right hand and a lotus flower in the left hand - and mounts a bull. Her colour is white denotes purity, innocence, peace and calmness. Similar to her previous birth as Goddess Sati, Goddess Shailputri married Lord Shiva. (Also Read: Navratri 2022: History, significance, celebrations and all you need to know about this 9-day festival)

Navratri 2022 Day 1 Significance:

Maa Shailputri is one of the Navadurgas and the provider of fortune and prosperity. Devotees hail her as mother nature and pray for their spiritual awakening. Additionally, the Goddess governs the Moon, provider of all fortunes. It is believed that any bad effect of the Moon can be overcome by worshipping her.

Navratri 2022 Day 1 Puja Vidhi, Samagri and Timing:

On the first day of the nine-day festival of Navratri, devotees of Goddess Durga worship Maa Shailputri and seek blessings for the well-being of their families. They begin the auspicious occasion with Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana. During the Ghatasthapana puja, a pot is installed at a sanctified place at home, and a lamp is kept lit inside for nine days. It is one of the significant rituals during Navratri.

Additionally, mud and navadhanya seeds are placed in a pan to which water is added. A kalasha filled with Ganga Jal and some coins, supari, and akshat (raw rice and turmeric powder) is put in the water. Five mango leaves are placed around the Kalash and covered with coconut. Then, devotees place an oil lamp, incense sticks, flowers, fruits, and sweets near Maa Shailputri. A special bhog of Desi Ghee is also offered to the Goddess.

According to Drik Panchang, the Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi. The Ghatasthapana Muhurat will begin at 06:11 am and end at 07:51 am, and the Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat is at 11:48 am and will end at 12:36 pm. Additionally, the Pratipada Tithi begins at 03:23 am on September 26 and ends at 03:08 am on September 27.

Goddess Shailputri Puja Mantra and Prathana:

1) Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah

2) Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim