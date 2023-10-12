Navratri 2023: Shardiya Navratri is around the corner. Every year, the festival is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the country. Worshipping the nine avatars of Goddess Parvati, this nine-day festival is dedicated to the goddess. One of the largest festivals of the world, Shardiya Navratri is also known as Durga Puja in parts of the country. The nine avatars of Goddess Parvati are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayini, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Each day of the festival is dedicated to an avatar of the goddess. This year, the festival will start from october 15 and will go on till October 24. The first day of Durga Puja is known as Mahalaya. As we gear up to celebrate Mahalaya, here are a few facts to keep in mind.

Navratri 2023: When is Mahalaya? Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals, celebrations(AP photo)

Date and shubh muhurat:

Mahalaya marks the completion of Pitru paksha. This period of time is extremely auspicious for performing rites dedicated to the deceased ancestors. It is believed that there is a realm called Pitri Lok where the souls of the deceased ancestors of the last three generations stay. During Pitru paksha, the god of death – Yama or Yamaraj grants them permission to visit their families and accept gifts. Mahalaya, for this year, will be observed on October 14.

According to Drik Panchang, the Kutup Muhurat will start from 11:44AM on October 14 and will end at 12:30PM on the same day. Rohina Muhurat will start at 12:30PM on October 14 and will end at 12:16PM.

Rituals and celebrations:

On this day, people perform Tarpan and Shraddh dedicated to their deceased ancestors. Food, clothes and footwears are offered to the souls of the deceased ancestors through priests and brahmins. Brahmins are also given food and dakshina on this day. Mahalaya, on the other hand, also marks the start of Durga Puja. In West Bengal, the eyes of the idols of Goddess Durga are painted on this day. Malahaya is considered extremely auspicious.

