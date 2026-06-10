Parama Ekadashi 2026: When is Jyeshtha Krishna Ekadashi, June 10 or 11? Correct date, muhurat and all you need to know

Parama Ekadashi 2026: The auspicious occasion of Parama Ekadashi falls during the Krishna Paksha of Adhik Maas and is also known as Adhika Maas Ekadashi. On this day, Hindu devotees worship Lord Krishna and observe a fast to seek his blessings. This time, there is a lot of confusion about the dates of Parama Ekadashi. Here's everything you should know:

Parama Ekadashi 2026: When is Jyeshtha Krishna Ekadashi? Important dates

Parama Ekadashi 2026: Observed during the Krishna Paksha of Adhik Maas, it is a significant Hindu fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu. (Pinterest)

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According to the Drik Panchang, this year the Parama Ekadashi, or Jyeshtha Krishna Ekadashi, will fall on Thursday, June 11.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 12:57 am, June 11

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 10:36 pm, June 11

On June 12, Parana Time - 5:23 am to 8:10 am

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 7:36 pm

Krishna Navami - June 9, till 2:35 pm

Meanwhile, Jyeshtha Krishna Dashami lasts until 12:58 PM on June 10. Gandmool starts at 9:22 am, and Adhik Maas will end on June 15. You can perform ancestral rites on June 14.

Apart from worshipping Lord Krishna, Hindus also worship Lord Shiva during this time, especially on June 13, which is Jyestha Krishna Trayodashi.

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{{^usCountry}} Brahma Muhurat - 4:02 am to 4:42 am {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brahma Muhurat - 4:02 am to 4:42 am {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pratah Sandhya - 4:22 am to 05:23 am {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pratah Sandhya - 4:22 am to 05:23 am {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Abhijit Muhurat - 11:53 am to 12:49 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhijit Muhurat - 11:53 am to 12:49 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vijaya Muhurat - 2:40 pm to 03:36 pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijaya Muhurat - 2:40 pm to 03:36 pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Godhuli Muhurat - 7:18 pm to 07:38 pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Godhuli Muhurat - 7:18 pm to 07:38 pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sayahna Sandhya - 7:19 pm to 08:19 pm Parama Ekadashi 2026: All you need to know {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sayahna Sandhya - 7:19 pm to 08:19 pm Parama Ekadashi 2026: All you need to know {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Parama Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious days in Hinduism. It falls every three years during Purushottam Maas and holds a great religious and spiritual significance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parama Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious days in Hinduism. It falls every three years during Purushottam Maas and holds a great religious and spiritual significance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On this day, devotees should wake up early during Brahma Muhurat and take a holy bath. Clean the house, especially the puja room, and place an idol of Lord Vishnu on a wooden plank. Light a diya with desi ghee, take a sankalp of fasting with purity, offer panchamrit, fruits, and tulsi patra to the Lord. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On this day, devotees should wake up early during Brahma Muhurat and take a holy bath. Clean the house, especially the puja room, and place an idol of Lord Vishnu on a wooden plank. Light a diya with desi ghee, take a sankalp of fasting with purity, offer panchamrit, fruits, and tulsi patra to the Lord. {{/usCountry}}

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One must also recite the Ekadashi vrat katha on this day, and chant Lord Vishnu aarti. For the fast, you can consume fruits and dairy products, and break the fast during the parana time. It is believed that on this day devotees should not pluck Tulsi leaves.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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