Pohela Boishakh 2022: Wishes, quotes to share on Bengali new year

Pohela Boishakh 2022: Shubho Nobo Borsho – this is how Bengalis greet each other on Pohela Boishakh. Shubho Nobo Borsho literally translates to Happy new year in English. The first day of the month of Baisakh – the first day of Bengali new year – is celebrated as Pohela Boishakh. This day is celebrated by people of West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand, Assam and Bangladesh. This year, Pohela Boishakh will be celebrated on April 15.

The day starts early on Pohela Boishakh by cleaning the house and wearing new clothes. Some people go to the nearby temple to offer their puja. Families and friends get together to celebrate the day over a feast of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Sweets and greetings are exchanged between relatives and loved ones on this day.

On the auspicious day of Pohela Boishakh, we have curated a list of wishes and greetings that you can share with your near and dear ones and wish them all the happiness on the first day of the Bengali new year.

Shubho Nobo Borsho to you and your family. May this year bring happiness and prosperity!

“May your New Year be as sweet as the rasogulla. Happy Poila Baisakh, my dear friend.”

Happy Pohela Boishakh. May darkness leave and happiness prevail in your life.

“Happy Pohela Boishakh. Let’s welcome this New Year with open hearts and minds.”

I pray to god that all your troubles get over and the path to success and happiness start with this new year. Shubho Nobo Borsho!

“Let's welcome the year which is fresh and new, let’s cherish each moment it beholds, let's celebrate this blissful new year. Shubo Nobo Barsho.”

“May the sweetness of Sandesh fill your life with the joy of a New Year! Subho Noboborsho to you and your loved ones.”

May this Pohela Boishakh bring good news to you. Have a great day and a great year ahead.

“Let this year be one that brings you peace, joy and fulfillment. Happy Pohela Boisakh!”

Happiness, prosperity, peace, joy and laughter will soon replace all that is bothering you. May today be the start of a happy life. Shubho Nobo Borsho.

