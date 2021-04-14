Shubho Nabo Barsho 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp messages

Shubho Nabo Barsho or Pohela Boisakh marks the first day of the Bengali lunisolar calendar and is celebrated as the Bengali New Year. Each year, people of Bengali heritage from all across the subcontinent usually celebrate this festival on April 14 or 15. This year, Shubho Nabo Barsho is being observed on April 15.

Pohela Boisakh is celebrated with fairs, processions and people spend time with their families. Bengalis wish each other ‘Shubho Noboborsho’ which translates as ‘Happy New Year’. In Bangladesh, this day is observed as a public holiday; a day reserved for honouring the cultural heritage of Bengalis and expressing pride in their history.

Celebrate the coming New Year

Happy New Year to all my Bengali friends. May you all have only good memories all through the year! Lots and lots of wishes for the New Year.

On this auspicious day of Boishakh, I pray god to always shower his blessings upon you and your family. Shubho Naba Borsho.

Find your way to success and have a pleasant year. Happy first Baisakh to you and your family.

Wishing you good luck for the upcoming Bengali new year as we move ahead may you achieve everything in your life. Wishes from mine to yours!

May the first baisakh shower prosperity and good health on you. May you have everything that you want from life.

Let this Poila Baisakh bring peace and prosperity in the lives of all.

May the sweetness of Sandesh fill your life with joy. May your new year be happy and prosperous! Happy Bengali New Year to you and your family.

Greet the Naba Barsha with hope, excitement, eagerness and anticipation. Wishing you a year full of joy, contentment, peace and opulence.

Hope this year brings peace and much joy. Subho Noboborsho!

Happy New Year! May all the Rasgullas fill your mouth with a lot of sweetness and may you never face any issues in life. Shubho Nobo Borsho!

