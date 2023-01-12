Pongal 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration

Pongal 2023: The special time of the year is here. One of the largest festivals of Tamil Nadu is slated to be celebrated soon, and we have all the reasons to be excited about it. Pongal is the celebration of harvest season, and this is the time when people get together to worship mother earth, mother nature and the farm animals for their contribution to their happy life and prosperity. Every year, Pongal is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp in Tamil Nadu. This year also, Pongal will be celebrated from January 15 to January 18.

ALSO READ: Pongal 2023: Best places to visit in Tamil Nadu during the festival

Date:

For this year: Pongal will be celebrated from January 15 to January 18. The four-day festival consists of Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal.

History:

According to Hindu mythology, is it believed that Lord Shiva sent his bull Nandi to earth to have an everyday oil massage and bath and a meal once a month. But upon reaching earth, Nandi told Lord Shiva that it is a common thing for everyone. This angered Shiva and he cursed Nandi to stay back on earth and help the human beings with their field work. Hence, Pongal celebrates the harvest of crops and the farm animals for their cooperation in farming.

Significance:

Pongal holds a lot of significance for the people of Tamil Nadu. This is the season of harvest of crops such as sugarcane, turmeric and rice. People also believe that Pongal is the time to perform auspicious ceremonies such as weddings, engagements and other religious activities.

Celebration:

People celebrate the four days with a lot of grandeur, pomp and mirth. They light a bonfire and sing songs to Lord India. They also prepare sweet and Venn Pongal. People deck up in traditional clothes and celebrate the festival together with their families and friends.