Promise Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status

The Valentine Week has got lovers across the globe on their toes but it is Promise Day on February 11 which is annually celebrated not only by couples but also friends. From teenagers to adults, everyone can be seen making commitments of long lasting relationships or promises that are never meant to be broken.

Since love is in the air, we raked up the best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes and Facebook status to wish a happy Promise day to your loved one and strengthen the romantic bond with bae. Check out the Promise Day wishes here:

I would balance the work and personal life; I promise I would never give you a moment to complain. Happy promise Day! (HT Digital)

I promise to understand you in every situation and communicate the word between us. Happy Promise Day! (HT Digital)

From the bottom of my heart I want to make a promise that I will always love you and care for you till my last breath. Happy Promise Day! (HT Digital)

Sweetheart, no matter how dark the night is, I promise that I will always be there by your side. Happy Promise Day! (HT Digital)

I promise my priority will always be “WE” and not “I”. Happy Promise Day! (HT Digital)

This Promise Day I promise that I will never post your ugly photos on any social media. Happy Promise Day! (HT Digital)

I promise to never let you go hungry, angry and sad on bed. I promise I will never fight with you. Happy Promise Day! (HT Digital)

I promise to complete your assignments on time always. But, don't forget to bribe me with chocolates. Happy Promise Day! (HT Digital)

I promise to accept you with all your flaws. I am so much in love with you. Happy Promise Day! (HT Digital)

Celebrated on the fifth day of Valentine’s Week, Promise Day 2021 falls on Thursday, February 11. Coming after Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day and Teddy Day, Promise Day holds significance for those who are in love and for those who want to fall in love.

