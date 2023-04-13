Puthandu 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Puthandu is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp all over the country. Especially observed in Tamil Nadu and Tamilians, Puthandu is the day to welcome the new year. This is the time when the new year is observed by almost all the states of the country. From Poila Baishak in West Bengal and Assam to Vishu in Kerala to Baisakhi in Pubjab and Haryana, the country lits up in enthusiasm of spending the special day with their loved ones and performing all the rituals to welcome the new year full of hope and prosperity.

Puthandu 2023: Beautiful rangoli designs to decorate your home(Instagram/@eclectic_rangoli_designs)

Puthandu is celebrated by the Tamilians. They observe the day by cleaning the house and preparing the tray of fruits. They also deck up in new clothes and accessories and visit the nearby temple to offer their puja to the gods and goddesses. Tamilians decorate their homes with rangoli designs at the entrance and welcome guests into their homes on this day. A vegetarian feast is prepared at home which is relished with loved ones.

Puthandu rangoli designs are loved and adored by everyone across the world. From minimal designs to eccentric big rangoli designs, people explore all kinds of rangoli ideas for the festival. Here are a few Puthandu rangoli designs that we absolutely loved – be it small or big, minimal or eccentric.

Puthandu, this year, will be celebrated on April 14. People usually decorate a tray filled with banana, mango, jackfruit, arecanut, betel leaves, gold or silver jewellery, money, a mirror and flowers. The rangolis that are made in front of the homes to decorate them for Puthandu is made of rice powder. Tamilians, on this day, prepare a similar dish that is also prepared during Ugadi and Vishu. Known as Mangai Pachadi, the dish is a complex one and prepared with sweet jaggery, astringent mustard, sour raw mango, bitter neem, and red chilies.

