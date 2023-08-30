Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is the Shubh Muhurat to tie Rakhi to your brother on August 31? Know best time to do rituals

The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan falls on two consecutive days this year. Hindus are marking the festivities today (August 30) and tomorrow, August 31. Raksha Bandhan celebrates the unbreakable bond shared between siblings. Traditionally, sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrist on this day. Sisters wish for their brother's good health and prosperous life and brothers promise to love and protect them. Since the festival falls on two days, you should know the best time to tie Rakhi to your brother. While you can find the details for August 30 here, scroll ahead to find the Shubh Muhurat to tie Rakhi to your brother on August 31.

What is the Shubh Muhurat to tie Rakhi on August 31?

(Unsplash )

Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30 and 31 this year. This is because Bhadra Kaal and the full moon dates are coinciding this year. While the Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch will begin at 5:30 pm and end at 6:31 pm on August 30, the Rakhi Bhadra Mukh will start at 6:31 pm and end at 8:11 pm. Lastly, the Bhadra Kaal will end at 9:01 pm. As for the Poornima Tithi, it will begin at 10:58 am on August 30 and end at 7:05 am on August 31.

As per Hindu traditions, the best time to tie Rakhi is the afternoon hour. However, if Bhadra persists, one shouldn't perform auspicious rituals. So, the best time to start celebrating Rakhi would be after 9:01 pm on August 30, and the Raksha Bandhan muhurat end time would be at 9:00 pm on August 31. Therefore, if you are celebrating Rakhi on August 31, you can tie Rakhi anytime before 9:00 pm. However, the most auspicious time would be before 7:05 am. Additionally, in Udaya Tithi, you can celebrate Raksha Bandhan till 5:42 pm on August 31.

