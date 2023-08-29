Raksha Bandhan 2023: The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm in India on August 30 and 31. The excitement grows as this important Hindu festival approaches. It is an occasion to celebrate the special bond of sibling love. Rakhi is celebrated every year on the Poornima Tithi or full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan Maas (Sawan). On this day, sisters wrap a decorative thread known as a "rakhi" around their brothers' wrists as a token of their affection and prayers for his wellbeing. In return, brothers offer their sisters gifts and promises of eternal protection and support. In modern times, however, sisters also celebrate the festival by tying a Rakhi on the wrist of each other. Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is the best time to tie Rakhi to your brother? Know the auspicious timings (Pixabay)

There is a lot of confusion about the most auspicious time to tie Rakhi this year as the festival is celebrated on two days. Since Rakhsha Bandhan is a festival of love and joy, every sister wants to tie a rakhi to her brother at an auspicious time. Don't worry, we've got you covered. Read on to find the shubh muhurat for Rakhi tying. (Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance, celebration and all you need to know about Rakhi )

What is the best time to tie Rakhi to your brother?

On 30 August 2023, Purnima Tithi will begin at 10:45 AM, while Bhadra will begin at about the same time at 11:00 AM. Bhadra ends at 9:03 PM. According to Drik Panchang, the two dates are because of Bhadra Kaal, during which no Raksha Bandhan rituals should be performed. If Purnima Tithi ends on 31 August 2023, at 7:05 AM, the upcoming Surya Udaye Purnima is considered auspicious and people can celebrate Rakhi on that day. Therefore, you can tie Rakhi on these two dates. People can celebrate the festival either on August 30, after 9:01 PM or the next morning, on August 31, before 7:05 AM, tying Rakhi during this period is considered auspicious.

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time - 09:01 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha - 05:30 PM to 06:31 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha - 06:31 PM to 08:11 PM

Muhurat is available after Pradosh only when Bhadra ends

Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:58 AM on Aug 30, 2023

Purnima Tithi Ends - 07:05 AM on Aug 31, 2023

Best time to tie Rakhi on August 30- Before 9:01 PM

Best time to tie Rakhi on August 31- Before 07:05 AM