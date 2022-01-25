Republic Day 2022: History, significance, why the day is celebrated and all you need to know

Happy Republic Day 2022: India marks January 26 as its Republic Day every year. In 2022, the country is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day. While India gained independence from the British Raj in 1947, it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that the Indian Constitution came into effect, and India became a sovereign state, declaring it a republic. Dr BR Ambedkar headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution. Additionally, Constitution Day is celebrated in India on November 26 every year, as on November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India.

Republic Day is celebrated with much pomp all across the country. The main attraction of Republic Day celebrations is the annual parade which begins at Rajpath, Delhi, and ends at the India Gate. On this day, the country's President hoists the flag at Rajpath, New Delhi. The ceremonious event also showcases India's cultural and social heritage, parades and airshows by the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

Additionally, the President of India distributes Padma Awards to the deserving civilians of the country to honour their contribution to the nation. Brave soldiers are also awarded Paramvir Chakra, Ashok Chakra and Vir Chakra. Live webcast of the Republic Day Parade is also made accessible every year to millions of people who wish to view the parade over the Internet or TV.

Republic Day 2022 History

On January 26, 1950, the Indian Constitution came into effect. The Constituent Assembly, meant to draft the Constitution of India, held its first session on December 9, 1946. The last assembly session ended on November 26, 1949, and then the Constitution was adopted a year later.

Republic Day 2022 Significance

Republic Day commemorates the spirit of independent and individual India. It was on this day in 1930 when the Indian National Congress proclaimed Purna Swaraj, the declaration of India's independence from colonial rule. The day also commemorates Indian citizens' power to choose their government democratically. The nation celebrates this day as the national holiday for the establishment of the Indian Constitution.

