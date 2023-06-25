Sawan 2023: When is Shravan? Find why this year is special, the rare coincidence after 19 years and Sawan Somwar dates

The holy month of Sawan, also known as Sravana or Shravan, is just around the corner, and Hindus are gearing up to mark this special occasion. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the festival of Shrawan Maas (month) holds great significance for Hindus, especially Shiva devotees. It is a time of spiritual devotion, fasting, and celebration for millions of Hindus across India and other parts of the world. Usually, Sawan falls in the months of July and August, around the time of the arrival of the monsoon season in India. The rain is believed to be Lord Shiva's blessing and a symbol of the renewal of life.

When is Shravan or Sawan?

Sawan or Shrawan celebrations will last for 59 days this year, making it a rare and special occasion. (Pixabay)

This year, the month of Sawan will start on July 4 and will continue till August 31. It will be 59 days long, and there will be eight Sawan Mondays or Somwars instead of the usual four every year.

Why this year's Sawan is special, and what is the rare occurrence after 19 years?

This year, Sawan holds a special significance because of a rare occurrence - the Shrawan celebrations will last for 59 days. Hence the excitement among Hindus. The unusual 59-day length makes this year extra auspicious. It is a rare occurrence that is happening after 19 years. Reportedly, as per astrological calculations and the Hindu calendar, the Adhik Maas or Mal Maas has extended the length of the Sawan month this year.

Sawan or Shravan Somwar Dates:

According to Drik Panchang, here are the important dates:

July 4, 2023, Tuesday - Shravan Begins

July 10, 2023, Monday - First Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 17, 2023, Monday - Second Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 18, 2023, Tuesday - Shravan Adhika Maas Begins

July 24, 2023, Monday - Third Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 31, 2023, Monday - Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 7, 2023, Monday - Fifth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 14, 2023, Monday - Sixth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 16, 2023, Wednesday - Shravan Adhika Maas Ends

August 21, 2023, Monday - Seventh Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 28, 2023, Monday - Eighth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 31, 2023, Thursday - Shravan Ends

Sawan celebrations:

Apart from the Sawan Somwar vrats (fasts) - dedicated to Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati - the Kanwar Yatra is also a significant part of Shravan celebrations. The ritual involves devotees of Lord Shiva carrying water from holy rivers in small pots called Kanwars, wearing saffron-coloured clothes, and walking on foot to sacred places associated with Lord Shiva to symbolise their devotion and dedication.

