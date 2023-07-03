Sawan 2023: Wishes, images and messages to share with loved ones on Shravan somwar

The upcoming holy month of Sawan, also known as Sravana or Shravan, is eagerly awaited by Hindus as they prepare to celebrate and honour Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Taking place from July 4 to August 31 in 2023, this year's Sawan will span two months, a rarity observed after almost two decades. This festival holds immense importance for Hindus, particularly devotees of Lord Shiva, as it is a time for spiritual devotion, fasting, and joyous celebrations. Typically falling during the monsoon season in India, the rain is seen as a divine blessing from Lord Shiva and a symbol of the rejuvenation of life. Millions of Hindus from various parts of the world participate in this festival. (Also read: Sawan 2023: Date, history, significance and story of Sharavan month; full Sawan Somwar calendar )

Sawan is the holy month dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed during the monsoon season in the Hindu calendar.(Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati gear up for this special occasion, it's time to share heartfelt wishes, captivating images, and inspiring quotes to make this Sawan a truly memorable experience for your loved ones.

Sawan Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings:

On this auspicious occasion of Sawan, may Lord Shiva's blessings be with you and your loved ones.

Sawan, also known as Shravan or Sravana, is a holy month in the Hindu calendar. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

May the sacred chants of "Om Namah Shivaya" resonate in your heart, filling your life with positive vibrations and a profound connection with the divine. Wishing you a blessed Sawan!

May the holy month of Sawan bring you closer to your spiritual goals and fill your life with happiness and peace.

Sawan is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As you immerse yourself in the divine aura of Sawan, may your prayers and offerings reach the abode of Lord Shiva, bringing fulfillment, prosperity, and eternal bliss. Happy Sawan!

May the divine grace of Lord Shiva bless you abundantly in this auspicious month of Sawan.

It is observed during the monsoon season, typically falling in the months of July and August. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Like the blooming lotus emerging from the muddy waters, may you rise above challenges and embrace divine purity and enlightenment in this auspicious month of Sawan. Happy Sawan!

As the sacred month of Sawan begins, may it bring you closer to the divine and fulfil all your wishes.

Sawan is considered a highly auspicious time for spiritual devotion and seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

May the celestial melodies of Damru and the divine energy of Lord Shiva fill your life with harmony and bliss this Sawan. Happy Shravan!

May this Sawan be a time of purification and spiritual growth for you. Happy Sawan!

Devotees offer prayers, perform special Shiva puja, and chant mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva. (HT photo)

Let your prayers reach the feet of the lord Shiva and he elevates your fortunes in this month of Sawan!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sawan is a time of devotion, reflection, and celebration, where Hindus come together to express their love and reverence for Lord Shiva. (HT photo)

As the rain showers upon the earth, may Lord Shiva's blessings shower upon you and your loved ones. Happy Sawan!

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter