Sawan Somwar 2022 calendar: All you need to know about the fasting dates of the Shravan Somwars

Sawan 2022: It is that time of the year again when Hindus gear up to mark the auspicious beginning of the Sawan month, also known as Shravan maas. This month is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Devotees also pray to Goddess Parvati during this time. According to the Hindu calendar, Sawan falls in the fifth month. All Mondays or Somwars falling in the month of Shravan or Sawan are considered auspicious for fasting by worshippers. They are known as Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar vrats. Many people also observe sixteen Mondays or Solah Somwar vrats during Sawan.

All The Fasting Dates During Sawan 2022:

This year, the month of Sawan will begin on July 14 and end on August 12. There will be four Mondays in the month, and the first Monday of Sawan will fall on July 18. (Also Read: Sawan 2022: Date, history, significance and all you need to know about the auspicious month of Shravan)

First Day of Sawan month - July 14, Thursday

First Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 18, Monday

Second Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 25, Monday

Third Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 1, Monday

Fourth Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 8, Monday

Last Day of Sawan month - August 12, Friday

Apart from the Swan Somwar vrats, devotees also observe fasts on all Tuesdays or Mangalwar in Shravan month. These rituals are dedicated to Goddess Parvati and are called Mangal Gauri vrat. Additionally, devotees have to wake up early in the morning to take a bath, wear clean clothes, visit a temple and perform puja during Sawan month. They must also place idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in their home temple, offer flowers and white sweets, light a Diya, recite Sawan Katha, and offer Panchamrit, water and Bel Patra to the Shivlinga.

Meanwhile, devotees also partake in Kanwar yatras during Sawan. In this ritual, devotees fetch water from the holy rivers and carry Kanwars on their shoulders to offer it to Shivlinga of their nearest temples. Additionally, it is believed that the holy water must not be kept on the floor or any other surface until it is offered to Lord Shiva.