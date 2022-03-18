Shab-e-barat 2022: Wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones

Shab-e-Barat 2022: An important day for the Muslim community, Shab-e-Barat is celebrated with great fervour all over South Asia, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Turkey and Central Asia. Shab-e-Barat translates to the 'The Night of Fortune and Forgiveness,' which means night of forgiveness or atonement. This day is also known as Shab-e-Raat, Bara'a Night, Mid-Sha’ban, Barat Night, Cheragh e Brat, Berat Kandili or Nisfu Syaaban.

Shab-e-Barat is observed between the 14th and 15th night of the month of Sha'aban, the eighth month of the Islamic Calendar. Muslims believe that on this night, Allah decides people's fortune, their sustenance and whether they will have the opportunity to perform Hajj. Many people also pray to Allah to forgive all their sins and those of their deceased ancestors. Additionally, Sufis in the Indian subcontinent and Central Asia, as well as Turkey, observe Shab-e-Barat. However, it is not marked by Salafis, Wahhabis and more orthodox Arabs and Islamic followers. This year, Mid-Sha'ban 2022 will begin on the evening of Friday, March 18 and ends on the evening of Saturday, March 19.

Shab-e-Barat means the night of forgiveness or atonement. (sanyukt_org)

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Shab-e-Barat, here are some best wishes, messages, images and greetings that you can share with your friends and family to make this day special.

ALSO READ | Shab-e-Barat 2022: Date, history, significance and celebration

Shab-e-Barat 2022 Best Wishes, Images, Messages And Greetings

May mercy, blessing, benefit, pardon and forgiveness descend upon the people of the earth on this occasion of this Shab-e-Barat.

May Allah shower his countless blessings on you and your family on this occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

Shab-e-Barat is observed between the 14th and 15th night of the month of Sha'aban.

If you can forgive yourself, then you can forgive everyone. This is the best gift that you can give yourself this Shab-e-Barat.

On this Shab-e-Barat night, let us focus on prayers and remember to be thankful to Allah.

On this night, Allah decides people's fortune, their sustenance and whether they will have the opportunity to perform Hajj.

Allah, you have given me a beautiful life and a blessed night. Please bless me with a brighter future.

Shab-e-Barat night is the night of blessings and forgiveness. So, focus on your prayers and say thanks to Allah Pak.

This year, Mid-Sha'ban 2022 will begin on the evening of Friday, March 18 and ends on the evening of Saturday, March 19.

May Allah bless us all and forgive us for any shortcomings on this occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

On this blessed night, may Allah provide you with comfort, happiness, and a heart to help other people.

