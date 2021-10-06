Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 1: Maa Shailputri puja, Ghatasthapana, shubh muhurat, significance

Shardiya Navratri 2021 begins on October 7 and the first day of the nine-day Hindu festival is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri. Nine different avatars of goddess Durga are worshipped on each day of Navratri. Known to be a form of Parvati and a reincarnation of Sati, Maa Shailputri rides a bull and is represented with a lotus in one hand and a trident in another. The meaning of her name is Shail (mountain) + Putri (daughter) means daughter of the mountains.

Goddess Shailputri is considered to be a devi of root chakra or Muladhara Chakra. It is said that moon, the provider of all fortunes is governed by Maa Shailputri and by worshipping her any ill effects of moon can be overcome by her devotees.

The story of Shailputri

Known as Sati Bhavani, Parvati or Hemavati, the daughter of Himavat - the king of the Himalayas, she was Sati in her previous birth. Being an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, she was granted the wish of being his consort. Her father Daksha Prajapati however didn't approve of her marriage with Lord Shiva. Once her father organized a Yajna but didn't invite Sati and Shiva. She went to the ceremony alone and angered by her father's criticism of her husband Lord Shiva, she immolated herself in the sacrificial yajna fire.

In the next birth, she became the daughter of Himavat and was named Parvati. In this birth too, she got married to Lord Shiva.

Goddess Shailputri puja mantra

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana

Ghatasthapana is the invocation of Goddess Shakti and is one of the most important rituals during Navratri marking the beginning of the nine-day festival.

The most auspicious time for Ghatasthapana is first one third of the day while Pratipada is prevailing. If due to some reasons this time is not available then Ghatasthapana can be done during Abhijit Muhurta. It should be ideally done before Hindu midday while Pratipada is prevailing, according to Drikpanchang.

The muhurat for Ghatasthapana on October 7, Thursday, is between 06:17 am to 07:07 am, as per Drikpanchang. The Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:45 am to 12:32 pm.

During the Ghatasthapana puja, a pot is installed at a sanctified place at home and a lamp is kept lit in the pot for nine days. While the pot symbolizes the universe, the uninterrupted flame of the lamp symbolizes Durga.

The items which are considered holy are used during Ghatasthapana. Mud and Navadhanya seeds are placed in a pan to which water is added. A kalasha filled with ganga jal and some coins, supari, akshat (raw rice and turmeric powder) is put in the water. Then five leaves of the mango tree are placed around the Kalash, and then it is covered with a coconut.

