Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi, samagri, significance

Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 2: Shardiya Navratri is being celebrated this year from October 7 to October 14. During Navratri, nine forms of goddess Durga are worshipped. While the first day of Navratri began with Ghatasthapana and puja of Maa Shailputri, the second day of the nine-day festival is devoted to Goddess Brahmacharini.

During the nine days of Navratri, devotees worship nine avatars of Goddess Durga, namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

This form of goddess Durga is symbolic of the severe penance carried out by Goddess Parvati and her unmarried form is worshipped as Goddess Brahmacharini. Maa Brahmacharini is depicted as walking on bare feet, wearing a white garb, and carrying Jap Mala (a rudraksh rosary) in her right hand and Kamandal in her left. The rudraksh mala represents her penance for Shiva during her forest life and the kamandal or the water utensil symbolizes that in the final years of her penance, she only had water and nothing else.

Maa Brahmacharini is also believed to govern Lord Mangal, the provider of all fortunes and represents the Swadhistana chakra in spiritual practice. By worshiping her, virtues such as penance, renunciation, dispassion and restraint improves inherently and one also improves his or her ethical conduct.

Goddess Parvati is said to have practiced severe penance for thousands of years, eating only Bilva leaves and later she restricted her diet only to water. After Lord Brahma's blessings, Brahmacharini gets to marry Lord Shiva.

Story of Brahmacharini

Goddess was reborn as Parvati, the daughter of King Himavanth and she decided to undergo penance to win Lord Shiva's heart. Her tapasya went on for thousands of years and even all the vagaries of nature from severe cold, hear or rain, were not able to shake her firm resolve. This earned her the name Tapasyacharini. Surviving only on bilva leaves, as the legend goes, she even stopped having that in the last phase of her penance, and only had water. Seeing her intense penance, Lord Brahma gives her a blessing which ultimately leads her to Lord Shiva and be his consort.

The lotuses attached to the goddess's body symbolize knowledge and the white saree represents purity. She also adorns a crown much like Goddess Durga.

Significance of worshipping Goddess Brahmacharini

Devi Brahmacharini is known for her pure and sincere devotion and determination. The story of Brahmacharini shows that through worshipping her, devotees can achieve their goals.

Puja Vidhi

Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped along with Lord Shiva. Flowers, rice and sandalwood are offered to her placed in a kalash. The goddess is given abhishek with milk, curd and honey. Aarti and mantra chanting are performed and prasada is offered to her.

Puja Mantra

Oṃ Devī Brahmacāriṇyai Namaḥ

Dadhaana Karpadmaabhyam

Akshamala Kamandalu

Devi Prasidatu Mayi

Brahmachaarinyanuttama

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Japamala Kamandalu Dhara Brahmacharini Shubham॥

Gauravarna Swadhishthanasthita Dwitiya Durga Trinetram।

Dhawala Paridhana Brahmarupa Pushpalankara Bhushitam॥

Parama Vandana Pallavaradharam Kanta Kapola Pina।

Payodharam Kamaniya Lavanayam Smeramukhi Nimnanabhi Nitambanim॥

