Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 5: Goddess Skanda Mata puja vidhi and significance

Navratri 2021: The nine-day festival of Shardiya Navratri dedicated to Maa Durga is being celebrated all over the country since October 7. During these nine days, nine forms of Goddess Durga, namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri, are worshipped by her devotees. They are collectively known as Navdurga. The festival commemorates the victory of good over evil as Maa Durga defeated the demon king Mahishasura and ultimately killed him.

Each day of Navratri holds significance as each form of Maa Durga is worshipped during these nine days. On day 5 of Navratri, October 10, goddess Skanda Mata, the fifth form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped by her devotees. People wear white coloured attires on this day to please the Goddess. The colour is a symbol of purity, peace and meditation.

Significance Of Worshipping Skanda Mata

The fifth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Skanda Mata, Lord Kartikeya's mother. Skanda is another name for the war god Kartikeya and Mata is a term used for mother. This is why the Goddess is known as Skanda Mata. She is the motherly incarnation of Goddess Durga. It is believed that when devotees worship her they are also blessed by Lord Kartikeya, who sits in her lap. She is a symbol of kindness.

Goddess Skanda Mata has four arms, and she also rides a lion. She carries a lotus in one hand and a bell in the other. The third hand of the Goddess is always raised in a blessing pose, and with the fourth hand, she holds Skanda. She is also worshipped in the form of Parvati, Maheshwari, Padamasani or Mata Gauri. It is said that if one worships the Goddess with a pure heart, she blesses them with power, treasures, prosperity, wisdom, and salvation.

Puja Vidhi

On day 5 of Navratri, devotees should take a bath and wear clean clothes. Place the idol of Skanda Mata in the place of worship inside the house and purify with Gangajal. Then, take an urn and put water and some coins in it. Worship the Goddess and offer her with prasad of banana. Six cardamoms are also offered to the Goddess during the puja.

Story of Skand Mata

According to Hindu mythology, the demon Tarakasur pleased Lord Brahma with his severe penance and devotion. He asked Lord Brahma to bless him with immortality. However, Lord Brahma denied it. But Tarakasur smartly convinced him to bless him with the boon that no one, except the son of Lord Shiva, could kill him. He did so thinking Lord Shiva would never get married and started tormenting people of Earth.

Fearing his strength, devtas asked Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati to marry. After this, their child, Lord Kartikeya or Skand Kumar, brought an end to Tarkasur. Goddess Skanda Mata's story is a symbol of the mother-child relationship.

