Shardiya Navratri 2021: Maa Chandraghanta and Maa Kushmanda story, puja vidhi, significance

Shardiya Navratri 2021: The nine-day festival of Navratri is dedicated to nine forms of goddess Durga, namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

According to Drikpanchang, Maa Chandraghanta and Maa Kushmanda will be worshipped by devotees on October 9 (Day 3 and Day 4 of Navratri respectively). Scroll down to know the significance of the two goddesses.

Goddess Chandraghanta

Goddess Chandraghanta is all about fearlessness and courage. Also known as Chandrakhanda, Chandika or Rannchandi, she has ten arms and holds an assortment of weapons in her hands. Because of the presence of half moon shaped like a bell on her forehead, she is called Chandraghanta.

Maa Chandraghanta rides a tiger or lion as her vehicle, representing bravery. Her abode is in Manipura chakra. The legend has it that it was the sound of her ghanta or bell that scared away the asuras.

Story of Maa Chandraghanta

When Lord Shiva arrived to marry Parvati at King Himavan's palace, he came in a terrifying form with several snakes in his hair along with a strange marriage procession comprising of ghosts, sages, goblins, ghouls, aghoris and ascetics. Seeing this, Parvati's mother Maina Devi fainted. It was then that Parvati took the form of Goddess Chandraghanta. She then convinced Lord Shiva to take the form of a charming prince. The two got married afterwards.

Significance of worshipping Maa Chandraghanta

According to Shiva Maha Purana, Chandraghanta is the “Shakti”, of Lord Shiva in the form of Chandrashekhara. Each aspect of Shiva is accompanied by Shakti, therefore they are Ardhanarishvara. Her complexion is golden.

It is said that during her battle with demons, the sound produced by her bell sent thousands of wicked demons to the abode of the Death God. The goddess is always eager to destroy the foes of her devotees and by her blessings, all the sins, sufferings and negative vibes are eliminated from her devotees' life.

Goddess Chandraghanta blesses devotees with fame and power.

Puja vidhi

Take a bath and wear clean clothes. Place the goddess idol on a chowki or your puja sthaan and bathe it with Kesar, Ganga jal, and kewra. The goddess in then dressed in golden coloured clothes and yellow flowers and lotus are offered to her. A prasad of sweets, panchamrit and mishri is offered to her.

Maa Chandraghanta puja mantra

Pindajpravaraarudha Chandakopaastrakairyuta Prasadam Tanute Mahyaam Chandraghanteti Vishruta

Goddess Kushmanda

The fourth day of Navratri is dedicated to goddess Kushmanda, who's known to have created the universe with her smile. She resides in the abode of the Sun God. Maa Kushmanda is depicted with eight hands holding a kamandalu, bow, arrow, lotus, trident, a jar of nectar, mace and a discus and she rides a lion.

The name Kushmanda is a combination of three words - 'Ku' means little, 'ushma' means warmth or energy and 'anda' an egg. It means the one who created this universe as a 'little cosmic egg'.

Story of Maa Kushmanda

It is believed that when the universe did not exist and there was literally nothing but complete darkness everywhere, a ray of divine light appeared. It soon started to take shape and too the form of a lady. The divine lady, the first being of the universe was called Maa Kushmanda. She smiled and darkness was eliminated. She created the Sun, the planets, the stars and the galaxies and took the seat at the centre of the Sun.

Significance of worshipping Maa Kushmanda

Maa Kushmanda bestows her worshipper with happiness, prosperity and a disease-free life.

Puja vidhi

Take a bath and wear clean clothes before beginning the puja. She is offered shringaar samagri like sindoor, kajal, bangles, bindi, toe ring, comb, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nosepin, necklace, red chunri etc. Prasad of malpuas, halwa, or curd, are offered to Maa.

Maa Kushmanda puja mantra

Surasampoornakalasham Rudhiraluptameva Cha Dadhaana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastume

