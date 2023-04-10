Siblings Day: Sisters Akriti, Sukriti, Prakriti talk about their bond
On Siblings Day today, musician sisters Akriti, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar talk about their bond and how they inspire each other
What’s the best quality in your sisters?
Akriti: I love my sisters’ ‘I will not fail’ spirit.
Prakriti: The best quality in my elder sister Akriti is her never-give-up attitude. Also, she’s not lazy. Sukriti’s best quality is her punctuality.
Sukriti: My elder sister, Akriti, is the most decisive, hardworking and loyal person I know. Prakriti is fun and spontaneous and has a great sense of humour.
Do you learn anything from your sisters?
Akriti: From fashion to vocabulary to newer places to eat in town, there’s so much I learn from them. Their free-spirited attitude also inspires me.
Prakriti: What I learn from my sisters is that even though we’re all siblings we are all different personalities and life’s about embracing those differences.
Sukriti: I’ve always learnt the power of believing in your dreams from my elder sister and she teaches me a lot of discipline too. Prakriti teaches me how to let go and live in the moment and always enjoy the journey!
As siblings in the same profession, is there ever a competition?
Akriti: Always. Sometimes sticky circumstances can create competition at home, but this was very well thought through and dealt with very peacefully each time a song was offered to either of them or me.
Prakriti: We are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and often take constructive criticism from each other when it comes to our original music and gigs.
Sukriti: Definitely. Since Prakriti and I are twins, we’ve learnt the concept of healthy competition since we were in school even during competitions and exams. There was always a healthy competition and the urge to always do better and improve, but never like doing better than each other.
What do your sisters mean to you?
Akriti: They’re my pride, my priced possessions. Sometimes, I get too possessive and I’ve to remind myself to not be like that. I’ve prayed for them for years to come into my life. I worry a lot too… but then I see them flourish and my heart swells with joy.
Prakriti: My safe space and best friends. I’m lucky to have them after a good or bad day.
Sukriti: They’ve always been my first friends. With them around, there’s always something to look forward to and celebrate.