Siblings Day: Sisters Akriti, Sukriti, Prakriti talk about their bond

Sugar, spice and everything nice! Musician sisters Akriti, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar on their bond:

(L-R) Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar

What’s the best quality in your sisters?

Akriti: I love my sisters’ ‘I will not fail’ spirit.

Prakriti: The best quality in my elder sister Akriti is her never-give-up attitude. Also, she’s not lazy. Sukriti’s best quality is her punctuality.

Sukriti: My elder sister, Akriti, is the most decisive, hardworking and loyal person I know. Prakriti is fun and spontaneous and has a great sense of humour.

Do you learn anything from your sisters?

Akriti: From fashion to vocabulary to newer places to eat in town, there’s so much I learn from them. Their free-spirited attitude also inspires me.

Prakriti: What I learn from my sisters is that even though we’re all siblings we are all different personalities and life’s about embracing those differences.

Sukriti: I’ve always learnt the power of believing in your dreams from my elder sister and she teaches me a lot of discipline too. Prakriti teaches me how to let go and live in the moment and always enjoy the journey!

As siblings in the same profession, is there ever a competition?

Akriti: Always. Sometimes sticky circumstances can create competition at home, but this was very well thought through and dealt with very peacefully each time a song was offered to either of them or me.

Prakriti: We are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and often take constructive criticism from each other when it comes to our original music and gigs.

Sukriti: Definitely. Since Prakriti and I are twins, we’ve learnt the concept of healthy competition since we were in school even during competitions and exams. There was always a healthy competition and the urge to always do better and improve, but never like doing better than each other.

What do your sisters mean to you?

Akriti: They’re my pride, my priced possessions. Sometimes, I get too possessive and I’ve to remind myself to not be like that. I’ve prayed for them for years to come into my life. I worry a lot too… but then I see them flourish and my heart swells with joy.

Prakriti: My safe space and best friends. I’m lucky to have them after a good or bad day.

Sukriti: They’ve always been my first friends. With them around, there’s always something to look forward to and celebrate.

