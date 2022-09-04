Teachers' Day 2022: Inspiring quotes by famous authors and personalities to celebrate your favourite teachers

Teachers' Day 2022: When a child is in their learning phase, a teacher is someone who fills them with hope, courage, motivation, and love. They make us better people and prepare us with vital learnings to face the world. Teachers have a great impact on our lives, and to express our gratitude for their guidance and influence, we celebrate Teachers' Day annually across the country. India marks the day on September 5, honouring all the gurus who have played a significant role in shaping who we are as people and taught us everything about this world. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of renowned scholar, recipient of Bharat Ratna, first Vice-President, and second President of independent India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

To celebrate Teachers' Day on September 5, we decided to round up some quotes by famous authors and renowned personalities talking about the importance of having a good teacher in a student's life. (Also Read: Happy Teachers' Day 2022: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with your teachers on September 5)

Teachers' Day 2022 Quotes:

"If you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life." - Barack Obama.

"One good teacher in a lifetime may sometimes change a delinquent into a solid citizen." - Philip Wylie.

"Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." - Malala Yousafzai.

"Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well." - Aristotle.

"Teachers can change lives with just the right mix of chalk and challenges." - Joyce Meyer.

"They inspire you, they entertain you, and you end up learning a ton even when you don't know it." - Nicholas Sparks.

"The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery." - Mark Van Doren.

"There are two kinds of teachers: the kind that fill you with so much quail shot that you can't move, and the kind that just gives you a little prod behind and you jump to the skies." - Robert Frost.

"A gifted teacher is not only prepared to meet the needs of today's child, but is also prepared to foresee the hopes and dreams in every child's future." - Robert John Meehan.

"The real heroes are the librarians and teachers who at no small risk to themselves refuse to lie down and play dead for censors." - Bruce Coville.