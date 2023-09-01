Teachers' Day 2023: The special day is here. Every year, Teachers’ Day is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the country. Teachers’ Day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan – first Vice President of India and second President of India. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was also a teacher, scholar and a philosopher, who was posthumously awarded the highest civilian honour of the country – the Bharat Ratna. Teachers' Day is celebrated by everyone – this day is dedicated to the teachers of our lives who taught us that no matter what happens, we need to strive for excellence.

Teachers' Day 2023: 7 unique ways to make your teachers feel special on this day(Unsplash)

On this day, students shower their teachers with gifts, cards and words of gratitude. As we near the special day, here are a few ideas to make the day extra special for the teachers:

Thank you note: Nothing can make a teacher's day special than knowing how his/her contributions have changed your life for the better. This Teachers' Day, let your teacher know how much you are indebted to them for their learnings and how they have helped you to carve a path for yourself in life.

Video tribute: We all have teachers who stay in different cities and countries. As we grew up, we changed base and somehow, we lost touch with the gurus of our lives. This Teachers' Day, create a video tribute, compiling the best memories of yours with the teacher and thanking them for always telling us the right thing to do.

Potluck: A little fun in the classroom can go a long way. Potlucks are not just fun, but also a way of showing unity in diversity. Take out time from the busy schedule of the classroom and arrange a potluck with all the students and teachers.

Memory book: A compilation of the best memories of the teacher can be made into a handmade memory book which you can give the teacher on Teachers' Day.

