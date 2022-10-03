Happy World Teachers' Day 2022: Know its date, history, significance and theme

They say better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher since they can change lives with the right mix of chalk and challenges and what better day to celebrate teaching as the greatest act of optimism than on World Teachers' Day or International Teachers' Day. Observed since 1994, the day honours teachers for their contribution towards students, considers issues related to teachers and teaching and focuses on appreciation, assessment and changes required for teachers.

Date:

World Teachers' Day or International Teachers' Day is observed every year on October 5.

History:

Set up in 1994 after the UNESCO Recommendation concerning teachers, the day celebrates the marking of “teaching in freedom” in 1996. This day was launched with the motive of promoting help towards teachers and creating awareness about the importance of teachers to meet the needs of future generations.

World Teachers' Day acknowledges the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 International Labour Organization (ILO)/United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) recommendation concerning the status of teachers. The recommendation concerning the status of higher education teaching personnel was adopted in 1997 to complement the 1966 recommendation.

Significance and celebration:

The service of teachers and their contribution to education are acknowledged on World Teachers' Day. It is an opportunity to consider the challenges related to the teaching profession. This day is an occasion to resolve issues regarding the teaching profession and to recognise the rights and responsibilities of the teachers.

A joint statement from Unesco, ILO, Unicef and Education International said, "On World Teachers’ Day, we are not only celebrating every teacher. We are calling on countries to invest in them and prioritize them in global education recovery efforts so that every learner has access to a qualified and supported teacher. Let’s stand with our teachers!"

This day was launched with the motive of promoting help towards teachers and creating awareness about the importance of teachers to meet the needs of future generations. The day is celebrated today in about 100 nations around the globe. On this day, programmes are organised in schools and colleges in respect of their teachers.

Theme:

This year marks the 28th anniversary of World Teachers’ Day and the theme is “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers”.