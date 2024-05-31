Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Date, puja timings, story, rituals, celebrations and all that you need to know

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2024: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Telugu Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Lord Hanuman is considered the epitome of strength and loyalty. Telugu Hanuman Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. Observed with a lot of devotion and dedication by the devotees of Lord Hanuman, Telugu Hanuman Jayanti is an auspicious day. As we gear up to observe the special day for this year, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. This year, Telugu Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on June 1.(Unsplash)

Date and puja timings:

Every year, according to the Telugu calendar, Telugu Hanuman Jayanti falls on June 1. Telugu Hanuman Jayanti is observed on the Dashami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of the month of Jyestha. This year, Telugu Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on June 1. According to Drik Panchang, the Dashami Tithi will begin at 7:24 AM on June 1 and will end at 5:04 AM on June 2.

Story:

Lord Hanuman is known by many names, such as Maruti Nandan, Anjanaye, Bajrangbali, Pawan Putra Hanuman and Sunday. Lord Hanuman is an ardent follower of Lord Shri Ram and Goddess Sita. According to Hindu mythology Ramayana, lord Hanuman accompanied Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Lakshman during their exile for fourteen years. Telugu Hanuman Jayanti observes the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman.

Rituals and celebrations:

On this day, devotees wake up early and start the day with a holy bath. Then they place the idol of Lord Hanuman on an altar and light a diya with desi ghee. Flowers, garland, sweets, pan and bhog prasad are offered to Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Chalisa is chanted. After that, the prasad is distributed among the devotees. It is believed that observing Telugu Hanuman Jayanti with devotion can get the devotees bestowed with power, energy and strength.