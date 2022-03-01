The She Age 2022: Renu Kapoor’s tale of grit, guts and glory

Relentless is the perfect word to describe social crusader Renu Kapoor. A chartered accountant by profession, she uses her voice to create awareness about several social issues that plague our society. Her long-running digital campaign #DignityInDeath is one such example.

It was a deeply personal experience in 2017 that prompted her to launch this project. After witnessing the deplorable condition of an electric crematorium — when her chauffer passed away — the 64-year-old realised the emotional turmoil that families have to bear when the mortal bodies of their deceased dear ones are treated “like carcasses in a butcher shop”. It took thousands of phone calls and several years, but Kapoor successfully persuaded the government to grant over ₹2 crore for the revamp of the dilapidated morgue at a Mumbai hospital.

She also works towards handholding small-time women entrepreneurs. Many artisans of Indian crafts have also benefited from her work as a part of the NGO Paramparik Karigar. Being environmentally conscious, she is vociferous on issues of waste management. The society really needs good Samaritans like her.

