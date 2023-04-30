Thrissur Pooram 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know about the mother of all poorams

Thrissur Pooram 2023: Kerala is gearing up to celebrate the 36-hour-long temple festival, Thrissur Pooram. It is a vibrant and colourful festival celebrated in Kerala, India, and is known as the mother of all poorams. The festival is a dazzling display of rich cultural traditions and customs, including caparisoned elephants, colourful parasols, and percussion music. This magnificent spectacle merges the spiritual and cultural essence of Kerala and is celebrated in the Malayalam month of medam (April-May) at the Thekkinkadu Maidanam in Thrissur. From the history and significance of Thrissur Pooram to the various events and rituals that take place during the festival, here is everything you need to know about this iconic celebration. (Also read: Thrissur Pooram 2022: How Kerala's famous temple festival is celebrated )

Thrissur Pooram date and time:

Thrissur Pooram is an important temple festival in Kerala. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thrissur Pooram 2023 will take place on May 1, with the Pooram Nakshathram starting on April 30 at 3:30 PM and ending on May 1 at 5:51 PM. The star event 'Vedikkettu' or fireworks will be held on May 1 at 3 pm. The 'Pakal Pooram' or 'Day Pooram' will begin at 8 am, followed by the concluding ceremony of 'Upacharam Chollal' at 12 noon. The 'Pakal Vedikkettu' fireworks display will take place at 12.45 am.

Thrissur Pooram history:

Thrissur Pooram is an important temple festival in Kerala that dates back over 200 years. The festival was founded by Shakthan Thampuran, the ruler of the Kingdom of Cochin from 1790 to 1805. The story behind the festival goes back to the year 1796 when a group of temples were banned from attending the popular Arattupuzha Pooram due to heavy rains. Upon hearing their complaints, Shakthan Thampuran decided to start his own festival, Thrissur Pooram, on the same day in May. The festival has since become a significant cultural and spiritual event in Kerala, attracting both domestic and international tourists. Today, it is one of the most famous temple festivals in the world.

Significance of Thrissur Pooram:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thrissur Pooram is a significant festival that attracts a huge number of tourists every year and is considered one of the largest gatherings in Asia. Prior to Thrissur Pooram, Arattupuzha Pooram was the most significant temple festival in Kerala. During Thrissur Pooram, various temples in and around Thrissur are invited to offer prayers and homage to Lord Vadakkunnathan, the presiding deity of the Vadakkunnathan Temple. The festival features a grand procession of over 50 decorated elephants and is accompanied by the traditional music of Chenda Melam and Pancha Vadyam. The festival is also famous for its elaborate fireworks display known as Vedikkettu. It has a heritage of more than two centuries and is known as the mother of all poorams.

Thrissur Pooram celebrations:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thrissur Pooram celebrations start a week in advance with flag hoisting and fireworks. Poora Vilambharam is another tradition where an elephant carrying the idol of 'Neithilakkavilamma' opens the south entrance gate of Vadakkunnathan Temple. The Sample Vedikettu, a one-hour firework show by Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms, takes place four days after flag hoisting. The pooram starts in the early morning, and the Madathil varavu, a panchavadhyam melam with more than 200 artists, is a highlight. The main fireworks display is held in the early morning of the seventh day, which is followed by Pakal Vedikkettu, a fireworks display that marks the end of Thrissur Pooram.