Ugadi 2023: When is Ugadi? Know history, significance, celebrations and more about the festival

The first day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with much pomp all across the country. According to Hindu traditions, Chaitra Navratri falls in the first month of the Hindu lunar calendar, known as Chaitra. Therefore, the beginning of Chaitra Navratri is marked on the first day of the Chaitra month, which is also marked as the Hindu New Year. This day has special significance in various states. While people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka celebrate it as Ugadi, Maharashtra and Goa mark the same day as Gudi Padwa. In this article, we will know more about the history, significance, celebrations and the exact date of Ugadi. Keep scrolling to find out all the details.

The auspicious festival of Ugadi falls on March 22 this year.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Chaitra Navratri 2023: Date, history, significance, celebrations and all you need to know)

Ugadi 2023 Date:

The Hindu festival Ugadi will be observed on March 22, Wednesday. The Pratipada Tithi begins on March 21 at 10:52 pm and ends on March 22 at 8:20 pm.

Ugadi 2023 History and Significance:

Ugadi or Yugadi is celebrated as the beginning of the New Year in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Ugadi is made up of two different words - Yug (era) and Adi (new beginning). Thus, Yugadi stands for new beginnings. The belief behind this is that Lord Brahma created the world on this day and that is why it is celebrated as the first day of the Hindu calendar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the 12th century, Indian mathematician Bhaskaracharya identified Ugadi as the beginning of the new year. The festival marks the onset of spring and the milder weather after the harsh winter. This joyous occasion is celebrated with happiness and togetherness with near and dear ones. People also buy gifts such as new clothes for their loved ones, give alms to charity, prepare special dishes, and visit temples to pray.

Ugadi 2023 Celebrations:

The day begins with a ritual oil bath followed by prayers. Oil baths, hoisting a flag at your home, making rangolis, and eating tender Neem leaves are significant rituals followed by Hindus. People also gather to listen to the recitation of Panchanga, which is the general forecast for the year to come. The ritual is called Panchanga Sravanam, during which an elderly and respected person will read the Panchanga of people based on their moon signs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}