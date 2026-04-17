Vaishakha Amavasya 2026: When is Amavasya? Know the date, auspicious timings, significance and rituals

Vaishakha Amavasya 2026: The auspicious festival of Vaishakha Amavasya is observed annually by Hindus. It is considered the best day for removing ancestral sins, offering, and performing rituals. Let's find out when Vaishakha Amavasya falls and the auspicious time for bathing and donating on this day.

Vaishakh Amavasya holds special significance in Hinduism, especially for ancestral rituals, purification, and charity.(Unsplash)

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Vaishakha Amavasya 2026: When is the festival?

According to the Drik Panchang, Vaishakha Amavasya falls on Friday, April 17. It is also known as Krishna Amavasya. Bathing and donating on this day is considered extremely auspicious.

Vaishakha Amavasya 2026: Auspicious timings

According to the panchang, the Amavasya Tithi began at 8:11 pm on April 16. It will end at 5:21 pm on April 17. The morning hours are considered the most sacred on this day. Here are some important timings you should know:

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{{^usCountry}} Sunrise - 5:54 am {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunrise - 5:54 am {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Brahma Muhurta - 4:25 am to 5:09 am, for worship and bathing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brahma Muhurta - 4:25 am to 5:09 am, for worship and bathing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Abhijit Muhurta - 11:55 am to 12:47 pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhijit Muhurta - 11:55 am to 12:47 pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rahu Kalam - 10:44 am to 12:21 pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahu Kalam - 10:44 am to 12:21 pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gulikai Kalam - 7:31 am to 9:07 am {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gulikai Kalam - 7:31 am to 9:07 am {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yamaganda - 3:34 pm to 5:11 pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yamaganda - 3:34 pm to 5:11 pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dur Muhurtam - 8:29 am to 9:20 am {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dur Muhurtam - 8:29 am to 9:20 am {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dur Muhurtam - 12:47 pm to 1:38 pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dur Muhurtam - 12:47 pm to 1:38 pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amrit Kalam - 9:50 am to 11:18 am {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amrit Kalam - 9:50 am to 11:18 am {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amrit Kalam - 3:12 am, April 18 to 4:39 am, April 18 Vaishakha Amavasya 2026: Significance and rituals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amrit Kalam - 3:12 am, April 18 to 4:39 am, April 18 Vaishakha Amavasya 2026: Significance and rituals {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amavasya is the new moon day in the Hindu calendar. It is a significant day as many rituals are performed only on Amavasya Tithi. All Amavasya days are appropriate for performing Shraddha rituals to appease ancestors and for performing the Kalasarpa Dosha puja. During Vaishakha Amavasya, worship and charity are considered fruitful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amavasya is the new moon day in the Hindu calendar. It is a significant day as many rituals are performed only on Amavasya Tithi. All Amavasya days are appropriate for performing Shraddha rituals to appease ancestors and for performing the Kalasarpa Dosha puja. During Vaishakha Amavasya, worship and charity are considered fruitful. {{/usCountry}}

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On this day, one should wake up early, take a bath, and wear new clothes. If possible, one should also bathe in a holy river or mix one's bathing water with gangajal. After the bath, offer water to the Sun God in a copper pot. It is considered very important to offer tarpan to the ancestors on this day.

Apart from this, donating food and clothes to needy people on the day of Vaishakh Amavasya is also considered virtuous. At the same time, one should avoid starting any new work or making any big purchases on this day.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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