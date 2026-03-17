Amavasya in March 2026: When is Chaitra Amavasya, March 18 or March 19? Check correct date and rituals for new moon

Chaitra Amavasya 2026: As the lunar cycle concludes in the Hindu month of Chaitra, devotees prepare for Chaitra Amavasya, a day of profound spiritual significance. This new moon day is revered for honouring ancestors, seeking spiritual purification, and performing specific Vedic rituals. Also read | Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Solar eclipse today; Know important timings, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and more Chaitra Amavasya 2026 falls on March 18 (Wednesday) and extends into the early morning of March 19. (File Photo/ AP)

Chaitra Amavasya date: March 18 or March 19? For those planning to observe the fast (vrat) or perform traditional rites on Chaitra Amavasya, understanding the timing (tithi) is essential.

According to Drik Panchang, Chaitra Amavasya will primarily be observed on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. While the tithi extends into the early morning of Thursday, March 19, the majority of the daylight hours suitable for dana (charity) and pitru tarpan (ancestral rites) fall on March 18.

Auspicious timings (tithi):

⦿ Chaitra Amavasya begins at 08:25 am on March 18, 2026

⦿ Chaitra Amavasya ends at 06:52 am on March 19, 2026

Chaitra Amavasya significance Amavasya, or the new moon, is a day when the moon is not visible in the sky. In the Hindu calendar, this is considered a powerful time for internal work rather than worldly celebrations.

It is believed that the gates to the ancestral realm open on Amavasya. It is believed that performing shraddha or tarpan (offering water and sesame seeds) helps appease the souls of departed forefathers, bringing peace to the family. As Chaitra is the month that often leads into the Vedic new year, this Amavasya is seen as a day of cleansing before the beginning of new spiritual cycles.

Chaitra Amavasya rituals and traditions If possible, take a dip in a sacred river like the Ganga or Yamuna. If at home, add a few drops of Ganga jal (water) to your bathing water; also offer prayers to your ancestors. Moreover, lighting a mustard oil lamp facing south is considered auspicious. Donating food, clothes, or black sesame seeds to the needy is highly meritorious on this day. Many devotees observe a partial or full vrat to purify the body and mind.

Amavasya is generally not considered an auspicious time to start a new business, sign contracts, or buy luxury items. It is believed that you should avoid conflicts, lies, or harsh words, as the mental state on a new moon is thought to be more sensitive. It is also common to avoid non-vegetarian food, alcohol, and ingredients like onion and garlic on this day. It is often advised to avoid travelling through deserted areas or forests late at night on Amavasya due to the high energy shifts associated with the new moon.