Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Will there be a solar eclipse on February 16 or 17? Know correct date, shubh muhurat and rituals

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: In the Hindu lunar calendar, Amavasya, or the New Moon day, carries deep spiritual importance. It is regarded as an especially auspicious occasion for performing rituals in honour of one’s ancestors. When Amavasya occurs in the month of Phalguna, it is referred to as Phalguna Amavasya. Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Phalguna Amavasya is a day to honour ancestors through Tarpan and Shraddha.

Also known as Darsha Amavasya, the day signifies the conclusion of the Krishna Paksha, or the waning phase of the moon, during this sacred month. Across the country, devotees observe the occasion with devotion and solemnity, offering prayers, performing ancestral rites, and engaging in acts of charity for the peace and well-being of their forefathers’ souls. (Also read: Shivratri 2026 on February 15: Mahashivratri significance, rituals, parana time of auspicious day )

Phalguna Amavasya 2026 date timings This year, the significant festival of Phalguna Amavasya will be observed on Tuesday, February 17. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Amavasya tithi begins: 5:34 PM, February 16

Amavasya tithi ends: 5:30 PM, February 17

Snan (Bathing) time: 5:16 AM to 6:07 AM

Amrit Kaal muhurat: 10:39 AM to 12:17 PM Will solar eclipse be visible on Phalguna Amavasya The first solar eclipse of the year is set to occur on Phalguna Amavasya. This event will be an annular solar eclipse, during which the Moon passes in front of the Sun but does not completely cover it, producing the spectacular “ring of fire” appearance. Although visually captivating, the peak phase lasts only for a short duration.

However, the eclipse will not be visible from India. Therefore, customary religious practices and observances associated with viewing a solar eclipse will not come into effect for devotees in the country.