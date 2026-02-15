Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Will there be a solar eclipse on February 16 or 17? Know correct date, shubh muhurat and rituals
Phalguna Amavasya 2026: In the Hindu lunar calendar, Amavasya, or the New Moon day, carries deep spiritual importance. It is regarded as an especially auspicious occasion for performing rituals in honour of one’s ancestors. When Amavasya occurs in the month of Phalguna, it is referred to as Phalguna Amavasya.
Also known as Darsha Amavasya, the day signifies the conclusion of the Krishna Paksha, or the waning phase of the moon, during this sacred month. Across the country, devotees observe the occasion with devotion and solemnity, offering prayers, performing ancestral rites, and engaging in acts of charity for the peace and well-being of their forefathers’ souls. (Also read: Shivratri 2026 on February 15: Mahashivratri significance, rituals, parana time of auspicious day )
Phalguna Amavasya 2026 date timings
This year, the significant festival of Phalguna Amavasya will be observed on Tuesday, February 17. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:
- Amavasya tithi begins: 5:34 PM, February 16
- Amavasya tithi ends: 5:30 PM, February 17
- Snan (Bathing) time: 5:16 AM to 6:07 AM
- Amrit Kaal muhurat: 10:39 AM to 12:17 PM
Will solar eclipse be visible on Phalguna Amavasya
The first solar eclipse of the year is set to occur on Phalguna Amavasya. This event will be an annular solar eclipse, during which the Moon passes in front of the Sun but does not completely cover it, producing the spectacular “ring of fire” appearance. Although visually captivating, the peak phase lasts only for a short duration.
However, the eclipse will not be visible from India. Therefore, customary religious practices and observances associated with viewing a solar eclipse will not come into effect for devotees in the country.
Phalguna Amavasya 2026 rituals
Phalguna Amavasya is primarily observed as a day to honour ancestors through sacred rites such as Tarpan, Pind Daan, and Shraddha. Devotees offer food, water, and prayers to seek peace for departed souls and relief from Pitru Dosha. The day is also regarded as favourable for mitigating planetary imbalances, including Kaal Sarp Dosha and Shani Dosha.
Many devotees observe a fast and engage in charitable acts, donating food, clothes, sesame seeds, and black gram to Brahmins and the needy. Feeding cows is considered especially auspicious. Lighting a lamp filled with mustard oil or ghee, either at home or beneath a peepal tree, is believed to ward off negative energies and invite divine blessings.
Spiritual practices such as performing Rudrabhishek, chanting sacred mantras, and meditating are also common on this day to promote inner peace and spiritual growth. Reciting the Shani Chalisa and placing a diya under a peepal tree are widely followed rituals. Additionally, visiting holy rivers or temples and conducting Pitru Tarpan under the guidance of a qualified priest is considered highly beneficial for seeking ancestral grace.
