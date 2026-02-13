Maha Shivratri 2026: Is Mahashivratri on February 15 or 16? Know correct date, Shivratri parana time, rituals and more

Maha Shivratri 2026: Maha Shivaratri, also known as Mahashivratri, is one of the most sacred and spiritually significant festivals for Hindu devotees. The day is dedicated to the worship of Shiva and Parvati, with devotees visiting temples, offering prayers and observing fasts to seek divine blessings. Maha Shivratri 2026: Maha Shivratri is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. (unsplash)

The festival holds deep religious importance and symbolises the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, believed to be the reincarnation of Sati. On this auspicious occasion, devotees also observe the Shivratri vrat with great devotion. Check the correct date, shubh muhurat, parana time and all about this auspicious festival. (Also read: Ekadashi February 2026: Vijaya Ekadashi today; know vrat katha, ekadashi parana time, tithi today, muhurat and more )

Maha Shivratri 2026 date and time Every year, devotees of Shiva observe the sacred festival of Maha Shivaratri in the Hindu month of Phalguna (February–March), on the Chaturdashi tithi (fourteenth night) of the waning moon. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, February 15.

According to Drik Panchang, here are the important and auspicious timings to keep in mind while observing Shivratri: