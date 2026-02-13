Ekadashi February 2026: Vijaya Ekadashi today; know vrat katha, ekadashi parana time, tithi today, muhurat and more
Ekadashi February 2026: Celebrate the auspicious Vijaya Ekadashi on February 13. Know the vrat katha, auspicious timings, and vrat parana time inside.
Ekadashi February 2026: In the month of February this year, devotees of Lord Vishnu will celebrate four Ekadashis, and today, we are marking the auspicious festival of Vijaya Ekadashi. It is one of the most significant days in Hinduism, and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. Devotees visit temples today to offer their sincere prayers. Here's everything you need to know about this festival:
Ekadashi February 2026: Which Ekadashi is today?
On February 13, 2026, Hindus mark the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Ekadashi. It is observed during the Krishna paksha and the Shukla paksha in the Phalguna month.
Ekadashi February 2026: Vijaya Ekadashi parana time, muhurat
According to Drik Panchang, here are some important timings to remember on this day:
Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 12:22 PM on February 12, 2026
Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 02:25 PM on February 13, 2026
Parana Time - 07:00 AM to 09:14 AM on February 14, 2026
On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 04:01 PM
Brahma Muhurta - 05:18 AM to 06:10 AM
Pratah Sandhya - 05:44 AM to 07:01 AM
Abhijit - 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM
Vijaya Muhurta - 02:27 PM to 03:11 PM
Godhuli Muhurta - 06:07 PM to 06:33 PM
Sayahna Sandhya - 06:10 PM to 07:27 PM
Amrit Kalam - 09:08 AM to 10:54 AM
Vijaya Ekadashi vrat katha
The auspicious festival of Vijaya Ekadashi is celebrated before Maha Shivratri. The fast is associated with Lord Rama, who observed the Ekadashi fast to bring back Maa Sita and cross the ocean.
According to mythology, Narada Muni asked Lord Brahma about the Ekadashi in the dark fortnight of Phalguna. Lord Brahma explained that it is called Vijaya Ekadashi, a sacred fast that destroys sins and grants victory. He narrated how Lord Rama, grieving after Maa Sita’s abduction by Ravana, searched the forests, met Jatayu, befriended Sugreeva, and formed an army.
After Lord Hanuman located Maa Sita in Lanka, Lord Rama reached the seashore and sought a way to cross it. On Lakshman’s advice, he approached sage Bakdalbhya, who taught him the ritual of observing Vijaya Ekadashi.
Lord Rama observed this fast with devotion and attained victory over Ravana, reclaimed Maa Sita, and conquered Lanka. Therefore, those who observe Vijaya Ekadashi with faith attain victory in this world and eternal merit hereafter.
Vijaya Ekadashi rituals
On this day, devotees should wake up early and take a holy bath, clean their home and puja room, where they should place Lord Vishnu's idol. One should also light a diya with ghee, offer Tulsi leaves, and adorn Lord Vishnu's idol with garlands. Additionally, recite the Vijaya Ekadashi vrat katha and offer alms to those in need.
