Valentine's Day 2026 on Saturday: Why do we celebrate on February 14? Last-minute ideas to make day of romance special

Valentine's Day 2026: As the world prepares to celebrate Valentine's Day 2026, aka the day of romance, on Saturday, February 14, the air is filled with more than just the scent of red roses. Today, Valentine’s Day has evolved into a global phenomenon that transcends simple candlelit dinners, moving toward hyper-personalised experiences and a celebration of love in all its forms — romantic, platonic, and even self-love. Also read | Valentine's Week Calendar 2026 Valentine's Day is celebration of love in all its forms — romantic, platonic, and even self-love. (Freepik)

But why do we stop everything to exchange gifts, flowers, cards and chocolates on this specific date: February 14?

The legend of Saint Valentine While there are several historical figures named 'Valentine', the most popular legend traces back to a 3rd-century Roman priest. During the reign of Emperor Claudius II, it is said that marriage was strictly banned for young men as the emperor believed that single men made better, more focused soldiers.

It is believed that Saint Valentine famously defied this decree, performing secret marriages for young lovers. His 'crimes' eventually led to his imprisonment. Legend says that before his execution on February 14, 270 AD, he sent a final note to the jailer’s daughter, whom he had befriended, signing it: “From your Valentine.”

Significance of Valentine's Day: why February 14? The choice of date is a blend of religious commemoration and ancient folklore. Some historians believe the church placed Saint Valentine’s feast day in mid-February to 'Christianise' the pagan fertility festival of Lupercalia, which was celebrated on February 15.

In the Middle Ages, particularly in England and France, it was reportedly a common folk belief that the avian mating season began on February 14 -- this 'lovebird' association was popularised by poets like Geoffrey Chaucer, who first linked the day to romantic courtly love in his 14th-century works.